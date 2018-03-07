News By Tag
Automation Devices Expands Digital Marketing with Troubleshooting Videos
Automation Devices has launched a series of troubleshooting videos for customers having trouble with their vibratory feeding equipment.
ADI President Kevin Smith is pleased with this new initiative. "YouTube is a great platform for us to illustrate answers to common problems we see in the vibratory feeding industry. Often times, explanations get misconstrued or lost in translation. By using this medium we eliminate a lot of the guesswork," explains Smith.
ADI is diligent in addressing commonly asked questions on how to properly run vibratory feeding equipment. "We cover what to look for and exactly how to solve the problem," says Smith. "We've even done the basics - the fundamentals of receiving and setting up ADI equipment. Though it may seem straightforward to us, the end user may have difficulties."
According to YouTube, they have over a billion users— and each day those users watch a billion
hours of video.
"YouTube is a good fit for our digital landscape. We need to be there to stay relevant. " says Smith. "For years, our website has been used as a reference industry wide, and our videos build on that high level of expertise that differentiates us from our competitors."
ADI plans to expand its media library with more relatable topics that will include additional answers and feeder bowl problem solving techniques. Automation Devices Inc. is a vibratory feeder manufacturer and produces a full line of tooled and untooled vibratory feeder systems and components. They are located in Fairview, Pa just outside of Erie. They can be contacted at 814-474-5561 or view ADI products and services at www.autodev.com.
Contact
Automation Devices, Inc.
Alicia Tellers
***@autodev.com
