SEEAG Seeks Sponsors for 8th Annual Ag Day Golf Tournament, June 25
Since its inception, SEEAG has enabled more than 20,000 students to learn where their food comes from through field trips to SEEAG's Farm Lab at Petty Ranch in Saticoy and teacher-approved classroom curriculum.
Money raised by the tournament helps support Students for Eco-Education and Agriculture's (SEEAG), a nonprofit organization that provides cost-free agricultural education programs for children in Ventura and Los Angeles counties. SEEAG educates kids about the farm origins of their food from field to fork.
"The money we raise goes a long way to reach students in elementary through middle school. The surprise and wonder on their faces when these kids learn what it takes to grow a single lemon is priceless," says Mary Maranville, founder and CEO of SEEAG. "We never charge a school or child to participate and we provide free transportation to our Farm Lab."
Sponsorship levels start at $250 (tee sponsor). The cost for individual players is $350 and includes green fees and cart, 18 holes of golf, lunch, cocktail reception, prizes and an awards dinner. In addition, tasty farm-fresh snacks and drinks at different holes will be prepared and served throughout the day. Signup as a foursome for $1,500 and receive all of fsbdt the above plus recognition at "hole-in-one"
Raffle items are also needed.
Golf check-in is at 10:00 a.m. with the shotgun tournament starting at noon. For more information, contact Sarene Wallace at 805-901-0123, sarene@seeag.org or go to www.seeag.org/
About SEEAG
Founded in 2008, Students for Eco-Education and Agriculture (SEEAG) is a nonprofit organization that aims to help young students understand the origins of their food by bridging the gap between agriculture and consumption through its agricultural education programming. SEEAG's "The Farm Lab" program based in Ventura County teaches schoolchildren about the origins of their food and the importance of local farmland by providing schools with classroom agricultural education and free field trips to farms. Through this program, over 20,000 elementary school students in Southern California have increased their understanding of the food journey. For more information, visit www.seeag.org or email Mary Maranville at mary@seeag.org.
Contact
Diane Rumbaugh
***@rumbaughpr.com
End
