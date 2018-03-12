News By Tag
Meet The Next Generation of St. Louis Software Developers at Savvy Coders Demo Day
Hiring Managers Are Invited To Attend This Special Event March 29 at CIC@CIT
Each graduate will display their current project built with JavaScript and share their own personal stories. Many students seek full employment, internships and apprenticeships, and each will have their own booth at the event. Hiring Managers from area companies are invited to attend.
"We are excited to announce the date of our next class graduation. These students now know how to use and apply JavaScript and other programs. They have taken a key step to building a career in the high-demand field of software development. We invite area businesses to attend Demo Day and meet our new graduates," said Elaine Queathem, Founder of Savvy Coders.
The Savvy Coders technology boot camp is an intensive 60 hour course on the most up to date techniques on HTML5, CSS3 and JavaScript. It is a joint effort of Savvy Coders, SLATE-The St. Louis Agency on Training and Employment, and a tech hire grant focused on teaching a solid foundation of software development skills to the underemployed and unemployed in the St. Louis area.
The Savvy Coders program differs from others in that it provides excellent learning opportunities for those typically underrepresented in the field of technology. Classes are held in the evening so students can maintain their existing employment. Class sizes are small and geared for collaborative learning. Instructors meet students at their level providing the best opportunities for one-on-one learning and extra help as needed.
Since its launch in 2015, approximately 100 individuals have graduated the Savvy Coders program.
"JavaScript developers are in high-demand by companies throughout the fsbdt St. Louis area. We bring our students up to speed quickly and give them the skills they need to enhance or start a successful career," Queathem said.
St. Louis area companies are invited to send their hiring managers to attend Demo Day. For reservations visit https://savvycoders.com/
About Savvy Coders
The mission of Savvy Coders is to teach the basics of web design and programming to everyone with the desire to learn. Because knowing how to code isn't just a neat thing to know, it's an essential skill. Whether you are new to the job market, interested in changing careers, or looking to add today's skills to your already extensive expertise, Savvy Coders can give you an advantage in the St. Louis market and beyond. To qualify for a SLATE-tech grant sponsorship students must be between the ages of 17-29, have obtained a high school diploma, earn less than $40,000 per year and wish to begin a career in IT or retool existing skills. Those who can self-fund the training are also welcome. For more visit https://savvycoders.com.
