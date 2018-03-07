 
News By Tag
* Education
* Career
* Tulsa
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Education
* More Industries...
News By Place
* Tulsa
  Oklahoma
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





March 2018
TuMoSuSaFrThWe
13121110987


Community Care College Appoints New President

CSC, CCC Receive New Campus Directors In Addition To New President
 
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
Education
Career
Tulsa

Industry:
Education

Location:
Tulsa - Oklahoma - US

Subject:
Executives

TULSA, Okla. - March 12, 2018 - PRLog -- PHONE: 918.610.0027

Community Care College Announces New President

Clary Sage College, CCC New Directors Also Announced

[Tulsa, Oklahoma, March 12, 2018] - Dr. Raye Mahlberg was recently appointed President of Community Care College. Dr. Raye has an MEd in Adult and Higher Education with an emphasis in Student Personnel Services from the University of Oklahoma and a PhD in Higher Education Leadership with an emphasis in Enrollment Management from Capella University. The last six years she served as the Campus Director at Clary Sage College. She is passionate about helping students graduate and find success.

Serving as the Clary Sage College Cosmetology Department Head for the past decade, Pam Martin has helped develop Clary Sage College to one of the most admired cosmetology schools in the country. CSC boasts a 3 year cohort default rate of 4.2% and industry-leading graduate-with-employer engagement and placement rates. A leader in the industry, Governor Mary Fallin appointed Pam to the Oklahoma State Board of Cosmetology and Barbering where she proudly served as the District 1 representative. Pam recently stepped into a new role, that of CSC Campus Director. Pam is dedicated to empowering others through education and encourages lifelong learning.

Community Care College has a new campus director also. Mr. Nick Redwine, an Oklahoma native and graduate of fsbdt Choctaw High School. Nick earned his undergraduate degree in Business from Central State University and an MBA degree from Oklahoma City University.

Nick, and his wife Debbie, owned a Dallas business for more than 25 years. He's been teaching college marketing and management courses for nearly as long.  Nick is driven to help change students' lives and is excited about for the opportunity to have an even greater impact in this new role.

Community Care College Community HigherEd is a private, nonprofit 501(c)(3) college, the mission of CCC, Clary Sage College, and Oklahoma Technical College is to transform lives and contribute to society by providing career-focused higher education opportunities to students to obtain successful employment, develop leadership skills, and serve their communities.

If you would like more information about this topic, please call Lollie Moore at 918-610-0027, or email lmoore@communitycarecollege.edu

Media Contact
***@communitycarecollege.edu
9186405365
End
Source:
Email:***@communitycarecollege.edu Email Verified
Tags:Education, Career, Tulsa
Industry:Education
Location:Tulsa - Oklahoma - United States
Subject:Executives
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Community Care College PRs
Trending News
Top Daily News
Top Weekly News

Top Daily News
Top Weekly News
PTC News

Mar 12, 2018 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share