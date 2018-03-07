News By Tag
Community Care College Appoints New President
CSC, CCC Receive New Campus Directors In Addition To New President
Community Care College Announces New President
Clary Sage College, CCC New Directors Also Announced
[Tulsa, Oklahoma, March 12, 2018] - Dr. Raye Mahlberg was recently appointed President of Community Care College. Dr. Raye has an MEd in Adult and Higher Education with an emphasis in Student Personnel Services from the University of Oklahoma and a PhD in Higher Education Leadership with an emphasis in Enrollment Management from Capella University. The last six years she served as the Campus Director at Clary Sage College. She is passionate about helping students graduate and find success.
Serving as the Clary Sage College Cosmetology Department Head for the past decade, Pam Martin has helped develop Clary Sage College to one of the most admired cosmetology schools in the country. CSC boasts a 3 year cohort default rate of 4.2% and industry-leading graduate-with-
Community Care College has a new campus director also. Mr. Nick Redwine, an Oklahoma native and graduate of fsbdt Choctaw High School. Nick earned his undergraduate degree in Business from Central State University and an MBA degree from Oklahoma City University.
Nick, and his wife Debbie, owned a Dallas business for more than 25 years. He's been teaching college marketing and management courses for nearly as long. Nick is driven to help change students' lives and is excited about for the opportunity to have an even greater impact in this new role.
Community Care College Community HigherEd is a private, nonprofit 501(c)(3) college, the mission of CCC, Clary Sage College, and Oklahoma Technical College is to transform lives and contribute to society by providing career-focused higher education opportunities to students to obtain successful employment, develop leadership skills, and serve their communities.
If you would like more information about this topic, please call Lollie Moore at 918-610-0027, or email lmoore@communitycarecollege.edu
