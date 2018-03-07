News By Tag
Ohio Author Eliot Parker Is Attending Several Author Festivals In 2018
Ohio author Eliot Parker is pleased to announce that he will be attending several author festivals in 2018 for his crime thriller, Code for Murder. First up is the Ohioana Book Festival in Columbus, OH on April 21st. Then he will attend the Roanoke Authors Invasion in Roanoke, Virginia on April 28th.
Book Details:
Code for Murder
By Eliot Parker
Publisher: Black Rose Writing
Published: July 2017
ISBN: 978-1612969039
ASIN: B074B52BFL
Pages: 314
Genre: Thriller
An overzealous decision by Cleveland Police Lieutenant Stacy Tavitt leads to a botched undercover investigation, leading to Stacy being attacked and her unconscious body dumped into the frigid Cuyahoga River. Six months later, Stacy's first case back from medical leave involves the murder of Cleveland Browns football player Devon Baker. With little forensic evidence connecting anyone to the crime, Stacy sets out to find the killer. As Stacy comes very close to unraveling the tangled threads of the case, the killer wants her, and those close to her, to suffer for another impulsive decision she made in the line of duty. The killer just may be more familiar to Stacy than she realizes.
A fsbdt review copy is available on NetGalley at http://netgal.ly/
Wholesale Information:
Black Rose Writing
PO BOX 1540
Castroville, TX 78009
United States
Phone: 210-232-1935
sales@blackrosewriting.com
About The Author:
Eliot Parker is the author of three previous novels, most recently Fragile Brilliance, which was a finalist for the Lords of Discipline Thriller Prize. He received the West Virginia Literary Merit Award in 2016, as well as the Bronze Award for Mystery/Thriller Writing from the National Literary Habitat Organization. Eliot is graduate of the Bluegrass Writers Studio at Eastern Kentucky University with an M.F.A. in Creative Writing.
Contact Information:
Website: http://www.eliotparker.com
Twitter: http://www.twitter.com/
Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/
Purchase Links:
https://www.amazon.com/
http://www.blackrosewriting.com/
https://www.barnesandnoble.com/
http://www.indiebound.org/
Media Contact
***@bookbuzz.net
7065098422
