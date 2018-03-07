News By Tag
Silicon Valley Entrepreneur leads a delegation to Rwanda for 'Peace through Business'
Sonu Ratra, Co-Founder of Akraya and Founder of Women Back to Work to lead a national delegation for the IEEW "Peace through Business" program to Rwanda, Africa, from March 18th-26th on a mission to empower and mentor local women business owners.
"It takes all of us to build bridges to peace. At the Institute for Economic Empowerment of Women, we are proud to have dedicated, hands-on contributors on our side, such as Sonu Ratra, Akraya, Inc., and Monica Smiley, Enterprising Women, who also serve on our board of directors. Both will lead a delegation to Rwanda this March to experience the magic of the people, especially our student women entrepreneurs and alumnae. The delegation will be on the front lines empowering the women in Kigali and helping select the 2018 Leadership Development class that will travel to AT&T University, Dallas, TX, July 15-28, 2018." said Terry Neese, the CEO and Founder of IEEW.
The Peace through Business program conducts 10-week, in-country educational programs in Rwanda during March and April. Fifteen graduates of the program attend a leadership development program in the United State and are matched for a week of mentorship with US Business owners. The program culminates fsbdt with an International Women's Economic Summit and Graduation on July
Since IEEW was founded in 2006, over 500 women in target nations have graduated from the program and report 80 percent are still operating businesses.
About IEEW: IEEW celebrated its 10 Year Anniversary in 2016 and is a 501(c)3 non-profit public charity dedicated to the economic empowerment of women through education, coaching, and mentorship. IEEW works collaboratively with educational institutions as well as government and private industry to execute their mission.
About Akraya:Akraya, Inc. is an award-winning, multinational provider of Staffing and Consulting services with a focus on IT, Engineering, Creative and Marketing talent. Akraya has extensive experience supporting enterprise clients as well as hot emerging start-ups in the areas of staffing, managed services and managed projects. Founded in 2001, Akraya is a woman-owned and minority-owned certified business and also a certified Bay Area Green Business. Named Best Places to Work for three consecutive years, Akraya's other accolades include being named Best Staffing Firm to Work For, Best Staffing Firm to Temp For, and Healthiest Employers in the Bay area.
For more information on Akraya, please visit http://www.akraya.com
For more information on IEEW, please visit http://www.ieew.org
