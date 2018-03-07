News By Tag
Free Medicare Counseling for Seniors Available in Estero
Through the Area Agency on Aging, SHINE counseling is available at Lee Healthy Life Center in Coconut Point
SHINE counseling services began at this location on March 5. Counseling sessions are available by appointment only, by calling 866-413-5337.
Offered locally through the Area Agency on Aging for Southwest Florida (AAASWFL), SHINE empowers seniors, their caregivers, and family members to make informed decisions about health care coverage. SHINE is a volunteer program of the Florida Department of Elder Affairs and part of the national SHIP Program.
SHINE counselors assist clients with Medicare, Medicaid, prescription assistance, and long-term care insurance. SHINE counselors can help seniors and people with disabilities find programs which may lower their prescription drug costs, provide prescription drugs at no cost, or help with Medicare Part B costs.
By partnering with organizations like the Lee Healthy Life Center and Lee Health, AAASWFL is able to assist more Medicare beneficiaries fsbdt in our region.
To make an appointment at any of these sites, or to receive assistance by phone, call the AAASWFL's toll-free Elder Helpline at 1-866-413-5337 (866-41-ELDER)
The Area Agency on Aging for Southwest Florida is a nonprofit organization serving Charlotte, Collier, DeSoto, Glades, Hendry, Lee, and Sarasota Counties. AAASWFL is the state's designated Aging and Disability Resource Center for Southwest Florida. The organization is committed to helping adults ages 60 and over and people with disabilities to live with independence and dignity in their own homes and communities. More information is available at http://www.aaaswfl.org or by calling the toll-free Helpline at 866-413-5337 (866-41-ELDER)
