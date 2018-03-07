Published Author and Executive Coach Announces New Book on Leadership

Hamid Safaei is excited to announce the launch of his latest book on leadership that targets leaders and managers.

-- Executives, senior managers, bright potentials, and media professionals are warmly invited to take part in this special event where we celebrate First-Class Leadership book.BOOK LAUNCH DETAILS:Date: March 22, 2018Time: 7 PM - 9 PMNetworking begins at 6:30 PM. Welcome and guest speakers start at 7:00 PM.Location: AFAS Software Headquarters, Philipsstraat 9, 3833 LC Leusden, NetherlandsRegistration Page: www.first-class-leadership.com/book-launchBeing a leader is not an easy thing, and being a good and effective leader doesn't happen overnight. With his years of experience as a coach and a mentor, Hamid Safaei has decided to come up with a new book, First-Class Leadership: How Highly Effective Teams Can Achieve Breakthrough Results, that will further hone skilled and knowledgeable leaders.First-Class Leadership is a must-read for all leaders and managers and it contains an extensive and comprehensive amount of useful information. The book is the result a combination of experience and research that brings forth all the things you need to know to become a first-class leader.The book discusses simple but effective advice and technique. There are also actionable and specific points, such as how to make others believe in your visions, build effective teams, inspire, communicate, encourage, develop employees to for them to give their best, care and nurture your workforce, and find and keep the right talents to further improve your company.The book will also change one's perspective on how leaders must lead and how every manager must manage.Prof. Dr. Balkenende, Prime Minister of the Netherlands from 2002 to 2010, has this to say about the book,"First-Class Leadership is relevant more than ever before. On an individual level, many people are burning out and we are all collectively burning up the only planet we live in. The book invites all leaders to reconnect to their biggest 'why' and base their leadership on what matters most. And this is what we need now."Hamid Safaei was inspired by some well-renowned icons including Steve Jobs, Elon Musk, Bill Gates, and Mahatma Gandhi. For this reason, he wants everybody to be a first-class leader by bringing together a wealth of information that would help anyone achieve an effective and successful leadership."Responsibility is the ultimate principle for personal freedom and living the dream fsbdt life," comments Safaei.Hamid Safaei is accepting interviews and iseager to share his knowledge and passioninthissubjectmatter.Interestedmedia professionals are encouraged to contact the author directly.To learn more about Hamid Safaei's new book, visit www.first-class-leadership.com.About Hamid SafaeiHamid Safaei is well-renowned for mentoring on personal development, leadership, and conflict resolution. He is also a certified executive coach who helps senior managers, leaders, and entrepreneurs to cultivate and discover their full potential. Unlike others, Hamid is passionate about helping both teams and individuals to be at their best always. He has also led some successful business transformations for several Fortune Global 500 companies. He owns ImOcean Academy, which is an exceptional institute where he applies the different first-class coaching techniques and tools combined with some of his best practices. Born and raised in Iran, Hamid Safaei now lives in the Netherlands together with his family.