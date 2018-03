SubCulture Coffee has landed in Jupiter!

SubCulture Coffee's newest location opens soon at Harbourside Place

-- SubCulture Coffee Roasters had already seen its fair share of success at its flagship location in downtown West Palm Beach, when it decided to open their second location in downtown Delray Beach. Jupiter's Harbourside Place will be the newest location where Subculture Coffee Roasters will call home. Doors open on Thursday, March 15th with Free Coffee all day and a live performance by Love Handles at 8pm.The celebration continues on Friday, March 16with Free Beer from 5pm to 7pm and a live performance by Dead and Loving It at 8pm. And don't miss Saturday, March 17's live performance by King Complex at 8pm.In addition fsbdt to small-batch roasted coffee, SubCulture Coffee also features healthy sandwiches, salads, acai bowls, fresh pressed juices, beer & wine and other fresh-baked goods.• 107 Front Street, Harbourside Place, Jupiter, FL 33477• March 15: Free Coffee & Love Handles• March 16: Free Beer & Dead and Loving It• March 17: King Complex• More information can be found at https://www.facebook.com/ events/1994624157427763/ We roast in small batches to maintain full flavor development and consistency. Our coffee comes in smaller lots so we change what's offered throughout the year. Coffee is seasonal like any other fruit or vegetable. We tend to stay away from "dark roasts" as it shrinks the flavor spectrum.We fresh roast coffee every day at our roastery on Clematis Street in Downtown West Palm Beach + Atlantic Ave in Delray Beach. Our coffees are roasted and bagged in house and shipped promptly to our coffee club members, and our mail-order customers around the world. Fresh coffee is guaranteed.