Industry News





March 2018
TuMoSuSaFrThWe
13121110987

Doral Chamber of Commerce Welcomes Canaries at Downtown Doral as a Gold Member

Doral Chamber of Commerce Welcomes Canaries at Downtown Doral as a Gold Member
 
 
canarias-houses=downtown-doral-logo
canarias-houses=downtown-doral-logo
 
MIAMI - March 12, 2018 - PRLog -- The Doral Chamber of Commerce proudly welcomes CC Homes - Canarias at Downtown Doral as a gold Member. The Doral Chamber of Commerce in partnership with businesses such as CC Homes - Canarias at Downtown Doral will continue to work together towards a common goal building a healthy economy and continuing to improve the quality of life in the City of Doral.

"On behalf of everyone at the Doral Chamber of Commerce, we extend our warmest welcome to CC Homes - Canarias at Downtown Doral!" says Manny Sarmiento, President & CEO of the Doral Chamber of Commerce.

About CC Homes - Canarias at Downtown Doral

Canarias is a new development of custom single-family homes and townhomes by Codina-Carr (CC) Homes with luxurious designer features such as Subzero and Wolf appliances, Italkraft cabinetry, Kohler faucets, freestanding tubs and so much more... All included.

Canarias is right at the center of Miami's most vibrant place to live, work, play, learn and enjoy life to the fullest. Step outside your front door and Downtown Doral's shops, restaurants, businesses and city offices are right at your fingertips.

Homeowners in this community have the privilege of preferred admission to the celebrated Downtown Doral Charter Elementary School with its highly regarded bilingual program. They also can receive a complimentary social membership to Trump National Doral, which is adjacent to Canarias via an underpass.

http://canariasdowntowndoral.com

About the Doral Chamber of Commerce

The Doral Chamber of Commerce is a 501 (c)(6) non-profit, community professional service organization, founded in January 2008 by Manny Sarmiento and Carmen Lopez.  The Chamber's focus since its founding has always been to educate its members with seminars, workshops, networking and other fsbdt educational events becoming "Your Marketing Right Hand".

The Doral Chamber of Commerce was created to meet the needs of a thriving business community of small to medium sized companies in Doral and surrounding areas that needed assistance and support in growing their business.  After examining our member's needs and the current economic environment, we have found that the new "e-World", Internet communities, online social relationships and education via the web are the "new" and best ways to market your business.  We provide our members and the business community in general, with networking and educational opportunities in traditional learning and online environments that together enhance the operational, marketing, and business development skills needed for success in today's business world.

http://www.doralchamber.org

Diana Ibarria | Senior Vice President
305-448-0353
dibarroa@cchomes.com
Click to Share