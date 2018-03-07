Brighton Publishing releases print edition of "Skyland" from Doreen J. Oberg

"Filled with heart pulsing suspense, Skyland showcases the brilliant literary talent of the author in a work that is tightly constructed and perfectly characterized."

Skyland

Contact

Don McGuire

***@brightonpublishing.com Don McGuire

End

-- Brighton Publishing LLC is pleased to announce the print release offrom author Doreen J. Oberg.Skyland is now available from multiple retailers in eBook and print editions. Distributed by Ingram, the world's largest wholesale book distributor, it is available from bookstores nationwide and online retailers such as Amazon, Barnes & Noble and other leading online retailers. It is also available worldwide through the Xerox Espresso Book Machine network.Synopsis: For two decades, the planet Mars has been colonized by the best and the brightest from Earth. In the city of Skyland, science-based experiments on gravity, weather, food, and waste management have been successful, and will be helpful to those still living on Earth. While the colonists on Mars have lived peacefully for years, strange things have started to happen in Skyland that the authorities have not been able to explain. When mental breakdowns and fsbdt medical issues escalate into deaths, Commander Schuyler "Sky" Glenn Adams makes the decision to hire a new counselor to help him deal with the increasing emotional instability in the colony.Counselor Sveva Gerard arrives on Mars and is eager to start her new position working with Sky to solve the mystery of the increasing emotional collapse of colonists. Together they learn that terrorists have infiltrated the colony with the single aim of altering the mental and physical stability of key individuals and disrupting progress within the colony. As this fact becomes clearer so do Sky's feelings for his new counselor.Throughout the investigation Sveva demonstrates her ability to examine the growing danger and bands together with other key individuals to stabilize her new home and protect the colonists' way of life. Gradually following every lead and examining every piece of evidence, they ultimately learn the identity of the terrorists, and what they have done......but is it too late to save the colony and the scientific progress the colonists have made.***"Filled with heart pulsing suspense, Skyland showcases the brilliant literary talent of the author in a work that is tightly constructed and perfectly characterized."said Brighton Publishing.***Doreen June Oberg was born in Dallas, OR and raised in in Walla Walla, WA. She currently resides with her husband in Arizona.