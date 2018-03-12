 
News By Tag
* Performing Arts
* Entertainment
* Stage Play
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Entertainment
* More Industries...
News By Location
* Atlanta
  Georgia
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





March 2018
TuMoSuSaFrThWe
13121110987


Hit Stage Play "Dear Black People" Returns

Award Winning Poet and TED Talks speaker Chris James Returns to Atlanta
 
 
DBPPRLOG
DBPPRLOG
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
* Performing Arts
* Entertainment
* Stage Play

Industry:
* Entertainment

Location:
* Atlanta - Georgia - US

Subject:
* Events

ATLANTA - March 12, 2018 - PRLog -- "Dear Black People" is a satire choreopoem play that discusses the stereotypes in black culture from the perspective of black people. It's funny. It's raw. It's entertaining. It's educational. It's a must see show.

The play is meant to be a mirror to some and a cultural baptism to others. This performance piece has made audiences laugh and learn all at the same time.

Happening March 31st. Two shows in one day; 5pm and 8pm. Doors will open 1 hour prior to start time. Location is Soul Village Atlanta at 1129 Euclid Ave NE. Tickets available at www.dearblackpeople.eventbrite.com

More about the show

The play is 8 scenes and cast consists of 7 individuals. Some of the most powerful scenes are Turn Up Radio and Attempted Robbery. Turn Up Radio is a scene that explores the lyrics of todays' music and talks about how we subconsciously dance to and celebrate the perpetuated violence and degrading of women every time we press play.  Attempted Robbery is a scene that shines light on the birth of African fsbdt Americans' low self esteem and identity issues. This scene was a result of me seeing and hearing people dislike their blackness; nappy hair, wide noses, plump lips, dark skin. I watched an episode of Tyra Banks show where a black man talked about how he hated being black. I didn't realize how real this was until a year ago one of twin daughters, Chastity, said to me, "Daddy I wanna be white like Rhyleigh." She was referring to my mixed daughter who is obviously lighter skin toned. Instead of getting upset I done more research on why even at an early age African American children deal identity issues. Each of the scenes in this play shine light on topics needed to be heard. Questions this play poses: Can you be pro-black and date a non-black person? Do black women who wear weave subconsciously want to be white? What is the solution to black issues that black people alone can execute?

Link to Scene- Black is Cool- https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=bH_7sP35xN4



Contact
Roots Theatre Company
Email: poetrysavesliveslr@gmail.com
***@gmail.com
End
Source:The Roots Theatre
Email:***@gmail.com Email Verified
Tags:Performing Arts, Entertainment, Stage Play
Industry:Entertainment
Location:Atlanta - Georgia - United States
Subject:Events
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Page Updated Last on: Mar 12, 2018
Trending
Daily News
Weekly News

Daily News
Weekly News
PTC News

Mar 12, 2018 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share