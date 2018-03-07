News By Tag
HealOmni-Mark Hastings Blue Springs
The signing of MedcoAmerica is the latest effort of HealOmni's footprint within the healthcare industry. "This is an exciting partnership for us. With the addtion of MedCo we can continue our development efforts in growing HealOmni." Hastings Says. "Medco is staple in the south for NPWT our software will only help." Says Hastings.
HealOmni fsbdt is a Blue Springs based company with a focus on bridging the continuum of care for medical devices. We leverage IOT and machine learning to create a much more effective patient experience.
To Learn more visit Www.Healomni.com
or Contact us directly;
Mark Hastings
CEO HealOmni
417.399.3819
Media Contact
Mark Hastings HealOmni
mhastings@impactmedicalkc.com
