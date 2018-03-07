HealOmni-Mark Hastings Blue Springs

Media Contact

-- HealOmni, a Kansas-City-based health care software company, together with MedcoAmerica, have signed an agreement for partnership to integrate HealOmni's NPWT remote-access hardware/software solution into all of MedcoAmerica's existing fleet. "This is an exciting partnership for us," says Mark Hastings, HealOmni President/CEO, "The MedcoAmerica team is a leader in the south for Negative Pressure, and have a real focus on enhancing the service they are offering to both patients and clinicians alike. With HealOmni, they will be able to provide that services.The signing of MedcoAmerica is the latest effort of HealOmni's footprint within the healthcare industry. "This is an exciting partnership for us. With the addtion of MedCo we can continue our development efforts in growing HealOmni." Hastings Says. "Medco is staple in the south for NPWT our software will only help." Says Hastings.HealOmni fsbdt is a Blue Springs based company with a focus on bridging the continuum of care for medical devices. We leverage IOT and machine learning to create a much more effective patient experience.To Learn more visit Www.Healomni.comor Contact us directly;Mark HastingsCEO HealOmni417.399.3819