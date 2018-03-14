 
Young Professionals of Waterbury-Y.P.O.W.R.- Hosting "Socks For All Collection" April 7 In Naugatuck

The Waterbury Regional Chamber's Y.P.O.W.R. division will collect new socks for infants, children, and adults, plus monetary donations, on Saturday, April 7 in front of the Walmart store in Naugatuck, CT from 9:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m.
 
 
Members of YPOWR collected hundreds of socks during 2017 drive
Members of YPOWR collected hundreds of socks during 2017 drive
 
NAUGATUCK, Conn. - March 14, 2018 - PRLog -- Young Professionals of Waterbury Region - Y.P.O.W.R., an umbrella organization within the Waterbury Regional Chamber, has launched their annual "Socks For All Collection" seeking donations of new socks for newborns, children, and adults plus monetary donations. Sponsored by MacDermid Performance Solutions and Post University, the collection will be held Saturday, April 7th, 9:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. in front of the Walmart store in Naugatuck at 1100 New Haven Road.

Y.P.O.W.R. member Eric Turmel of Employers Reference Source, Inc., chairperson of the 2018 donations drive, commented, "Socks are the most needed apparel for low-income and homeless individuals and families, yet they are the least collected donation items." Y.P.O.W.R.'s annual drive seeks both monetary donations and hundreds of new pairs of socks for individuals and families throughout the Greater Waterbury region.

The new fsbdt socks and monetary gifts will benefit the following non-profit organizations, and the hundreds of individuals and families they generously serve, Naugatuck YMCA, Greater Waterbury YMCA, Naugatuck Youth Services, St. Vincent De Paul Mission of Waterbury, Carolyn's Place and Acts 4 Ministry, Inc.

Volunteers are needed to help sort and distribute the hundreds of donated socks to the participating non-profit organizations on Monday, April 9 from 3:00 to 5:00 p.m. in the offices of the Waterbury Regional Chamber, 83 Bank Street, 4th Floor, in Waterbury.

The mission of Y.P.O.W.R. is to energize young professionals aged 21 to 39 who are seeking to grow their careers in the Waterbury area by engaging them in positive opportunities for professional development, educational, social, and community service.

Corporate members of Y.P.O.W.R. include Bank of America, CT Community Foundation, Mattatuck Museum, and Thomaston Savings Bank.

Monetary donations can be U.S. Mailed to Y.P.O.W.R. Sock Drive, Waterbury Regional Chamber, 83 Bank Street, Waterbury, CT 06721.

To volunteer to help sort socks on April 9th, or for more information, visit www.waterburychamber.com, facebook.com/ypowr, twitter.com/ypowrwtby, email to info@ypowr.org, or call 203-757-0701.

Contact
Mackenzie Marsella
mmarsella@waterburychamber.com
2037570701
Waterbury Regional Chamber-YPOWR
