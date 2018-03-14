Young Professionals of Waterbury-Y.P.O.W.R.- Hosting "Socks For All Collection" April 7 In Naugatuck

The Waterbury Regional Chamber's Y.P.O.W.R. division will collect new socks for infants, children, and adults, plus monetary donations, on Saturday, April 7 in front of the Walmart store in Naugatuck, CT from 9:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m.