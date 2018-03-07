ScreenBroidery Hires Accounts Receivable/Fulfillment Manager

ScreenBroidery, a leading promotional product distributor and eCommerce platform provider, hired Jessica Szerszen as its first Accounts Receivable/Fulfillment Manager.

-- ScreenBroidery HiresAccounts Receivable/Fulfillment Manager(Indianapolis, IN), (March 7, 2018): Indianapolis-based ScreenBroidery, a top-competing custom swag company in the Midwest, recently hired an accounts receivable/fulfillment manager to expand its fulfillment capabilities. Jessica Szerszen was chosen to fill the position and brings a breadth of knowledge to the role. Szerszen comes from a background in retail, merchandising and warehouse management. Szerszen says, "I have been working part time for ScreenBroidery for awhile now. They decided to bring me on as a full time employee to take charge of accounts receivable and fulfillment. I already loved the team, so this is a phenomenal position for me." Szerszen started immediately and is now actively contributing to ScreenBroidery through billing and fulfillment process changes.ScreenBroidery, in its tenth year in business, has been known to shake up an "old-school"promotional product industry by using a wide array of technology to innovate order processing, achieve low product minimums, fsbdt and offer quick turnaround times. The new way of thinking about the promotional product industry and honing in on consumer demand has led to significant company growth. ScreenBroidery is one of the fastest growing companies in the promotional product industry, with growth of over 200 percent for four years running. The addition of Szerszen as accounts receivable/fulfillment manager will expand and improve processes to increase fulfillment and billing productivity.Press Contact:Michael JosonMarketing Manager(317) 703-3449michael@screenbroidery.com