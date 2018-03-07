Michael Joson was chosen as ScreenBroidery's first Marketing Manager. Joson brings a breadth of experience from the eCommerce and marketing industries with the goal of bolstering ScreenBroidery's internal and external marketing capabilities.

-- ScreenBroidery Hires Marketing Manager(Indianapolis, IN):Indianapolis-based ScreenBroidery, a top-competing custom swag company in the Midwest, recently hired a marketing manager to expand its online presence and offer additional marketing support to its clients in the ever-changing eCommerce environment. Michael C. Joson was chosen to fill the position and brings a breadth of knowledge to the role. Joson comes from a background in digital marketing, design and eCommerce and will expand ScreenBroidery's marketing capabilities going forward. Joson says, "ScreenBroidery has built a formidable online presence over the past decade, providing a great platform for me to grow the business and its services for ScreenBroidery and clients alike. It is a great honor and opportunity to join the close-knit team as fsbdt the company continues its explosive growth." Joson started immediately and is now actively contributing to the marketing efforts of ScreenBroidery.ScreenBroidery, in its tenth year in business, has been known to shake up an "old-school"promotional product industry by using a wide array of technology to innovate order processing, achieve low product minimums, and offer quick turnaround times. The new way of thinking about the promotional product industry and honing in on consumer demand has led to significant company growth. ScreenBroidery is one of the fastest growing companies in the promotional product industry, with growth of over 200 percent for four years running. The growth and demand is fueling the new system and change in current operations. The addition of Joson as marketing manager will expand and improve the new system as technology and needs evolve along with the company.Contact:Michael JosonMarketing Manager(317) 703-3449michael@screenbroidery.com