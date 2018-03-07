 
News By Tag
* Immigration
* Advice
* Legal
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Legal
* More Industries...
News By Place
* Countrywide
  Countrywide
  British IOT
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





March 2018
TuMoSuSaFrThWe
13121110987


Personalised Immigration Guidance Now Freely Available In Minutes With New Visa Wizard

 
 
visa wizard
visa wizard
COUNTRYWIDE, British IOT - March 12, 2018 - PRLog -- Immigration Advice Service has now launched their all-new Visa Wizard: an online resource which asks the individual a selection of questions, processes their answers and generates a detailed, tailored solution to their personal immigration issues.

The tool, which has been launched alongside IAS' new website, has been meticulously developed, with input from their immigration lawyers, whose expertise cover applications for Study, Work, Business, Spouse, Family and Tourist visas as well as Asylum and Nationality applications.

The Visa Wizard has been constructed in a way which makes it easy to understand and use; it is designed to tackle fsbdt language barriers, by using visual cues as a navigational tool. It works by asking the user a range of multi-choice questions – about their background, circumstance, nationality and immigration intentions (i.e to work in the UK) – and then generates an answer which is specifically tailored to them.


This written answer offers the user comprehensive, in-depth and free guidance on their possible visa options and routes, the requirements they need to meet and their recommended next steps.

For employers, charities, businesses, institutions, and services which deal with immigration enquiries or assist their customers and clients with their immigration procedures, IAS' Visa Wizard (https://iasservices.org.uk/visa-wizard/) can come in useful. There is an opportunity for the tool to be directly embedded onto websites and used in-house to assist with enquiries.

Contact
Immigration Advice Service
***@iasuk.org
End
Source:
Email:***@iasuk.org Email Verified
Tags:Immigration, Advice, Legal
Industry:Legal
Location:Countrywide - Countrywide - British IOT
Subject:Services
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Trending News
Top Daily News
Top Weekly News

Top Daily News
Top Weekly News
PTC News

Mar 12, 2018 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share