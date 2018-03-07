Personalised Immigration Guidance Now Freely Available In Minutes With New Visa Wizard

visa wizard

-- Immigration Advice Service has now launched their all-new Visa Wizard: an online resource which asks the individual a selection of questions, processes their answers and generates a detailed, tailored solution to their personal immigration issues.The tool, which has been launched alongside IAS' new website, has been meticulously developed, with input from their immigration lawyers, whose expertise cover applications for Study, Work, Business, Spouse, Family and Tourist visas as well as Asylum and Nationality applications.The Visa Wizard has been constructed in a way which makes it easy to understand and use; it is designed to, by using visual cues as a navigational tool. It works by asking the user a range of multi-choice questions – about their background, circumstance, nationality and immigration intentions (i.e to work in the UK) – and then generates an answer which is specifically tailored to them.This written answer offers the user comprehensive, in-depth andguidance on their, thethey need to meet and theirFor employers, charities, businesses, institutions, and services which deal with immigration enquiries or assist their customers and clients with their immigration procedures, IAS'can come in useful. There is an opportunity for the tool to be directly embedded onto websites and used in-house to assist with enquiries.