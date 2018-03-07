News By Tag
Personalised Immigration Guidance Now Freely Available In Minutes With New Visa Wizard
The tool, which has been launched alongside IAS' new website, has been meticulously developed, with input from their immigration lawyers, whose expertise cover applications for Study, Work, Business, Spouse, Family and Tourist visas as well as Asylum and Nationality applications.
The Visa Wizard has been constructed in a way which makes it easy to understand and use; it is designed to tackle fsbdt language barriers, by using visual cues as a navigational tool. It works by asking the user a range of multi-choice questions – about their background, circumstance, nationality and immigration intentions (i.e to work in the UK) – and then generates an answer which is specifically tailored to them.
This written answer offers the user comprehensive, in-depth and free guidance on their possible visa options and routes, the requirements they need to meet and their recommended next steps.
For employers, charities, businesses, institutions, and services which deal with immigration enquiries or assist their customers and clients with their immigration procedures, IAS' Visa Wizard (https://iasservices.org.uk/
