Baretzky & Associates announce the world's first Cyber Risk Audit for ATF/AML and eCurrencies operat

Baretzky & Associates announce the world's first Cyber Risk Audit for ATF/AML and eCurrencies operations.
 
 
LONDON - March 12, 2018 - PRLog -- Baretzky and Associates announce the world's first Cyber Risk Audit for ATF/AML and eCurrencies  operations.

The landmark presentation by the Baretzky team at the 37th General Assembly of the UN in Geneva caused quite a stir. The next step is our visionary practice for reviewing and certifying Cyber-Risk in relation to Anti Terrorism Funding and Anti Money Laundering and their compliance efforts.

Baretzky & Associates is the first company with its partnership with CyberPOL/ECIPS to offer these leading-edge services to all areas of National and eCommerce operations.

These hourly or fixed-bid services allow all parties using eCommerce transports and related eCurrency operations to obtain third-party certification of their operating controls, their compliance value and formal statements fsbdt of those controls strengths.

Baretzky & Associates Limited delivers  its expertise here for all Law Firms, Companies, and Governments needing this certification and its attestation in their compliance practices.

For more info contact us on www.baretzky.net or call us today on +44 (0) 775 468 0262

Baretzky & Associates and ECIPS launched the first CyberPOL AML / ATF QA Quality Assurance Certification today .

There is nothing like this out there in the markets. Anti Money Laundering / Anti Terror Financing Certification QA

here is the link

http://baretzky.net/qa/Baretzky_Associates_QA_v1.pdf

Baretzky & Associates Limited
***@baretzky.net
