ClaimVantage Attends Annual Integrated Benefits Institute Forum in San Francisco this Week
As a technology vendor, ClaimVantage will discuss and explore industry trends with industry thought leaders and attendees.
With more than 500 employers in attendance, this years forum focused on the 3 P's: People, Productivity, and Performance. With more than 20 sessions spread over three days, topics range from linking improved employee wellbeing to business performance, paid leave and absence management strategies, and understanding the factors that predict transferring an STD claim to an LTD claim.
IBI is an independent nonprofit organization, focused on promoting employee health and productivity. They provide the data, research, and tools needed for professional to make decisions in how to invest in the health of their workforces.
About ClaimVantage
ClaimVantage is the leading international provider of cloud-based fsbdt Life, Health and Absence claim management software solutions. The company is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland, with subsidiaries in Portland, Maine (US), Australia, South Africa and Japan. ClaimVantage provides cloud-based, automated claims processing solutions that drive efficiency, accuracy, and productivity to a wide-range of insurance companies, Third Party Administrators (TPAs), and employers around the world, including two of the top three carriers in Canada, and two of the top ten carriers in the US. For more information about ClaimVantage, visit www.claimvantage.com.
