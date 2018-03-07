 
Industry News





ClaimVantage Attends Annual Integrated Benefits Institute Forum in San Francisco this Week

As a technology vendor, ClaimVantage will discuss and explore industry trends with industry thought leaders and attendees.
 
 
PORTLAND, Maine - March 12, 2018 - PRLog -- ClaimVantage, a leading international software provider of claim management software, will attend the annual Integrated Benefits Institute (IBI) forum being held at the Westin St. Francis in San Francisco from March 12th through 14th. Each year the IBI gathers employers, suppliers and industry thought leaders to discuss and explore employee health, wellbeing and productivity.

With more than 500 employers in attendance, this years forum focused on the 3 P's: People, Productivity, and Performance. With more than 20 sessions spread over three days, topics range from linking improved employee wellbeing to business performance, paid leave and absence management strategies, and understanding the factors that predict transferring an STD claim to an LTD claim.

"The sessions at the IBI Annual forum are so varied, with the focus clearly on employee wellbeing and how that links back to business performance," Says ClaimVantage CEO, Leo Corcoran. "It's a great opportunity for us to get out there and see what's happening in the industry. We're always looking for ways to enhance our software solutions to deliver the best value to our customers."

IBI is an independent nonprofit organization, focused on promoting employee health and productivity. They provide the data, research, and tools needed for professional to make decisions in how to invest in the health of their workforces.

About ClaimVantage

ClaimVantage is the leading international provider of cloud-based fsbdt Life, Health and Absence claim management software solutions. The company is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland, with subsidiaries in Portland, Maine (US), Australia, South Africa and Japan. ClaimVantage provides cloud-based, automated claims processing solutions that drive efficiency, accuracy, and productivity to a wide-range of insurance companies, Third Party Administrators (TPAs), and employers around the world, including two of the top three carriers in Canada, and two of the top ten carriers in the US. For more information about ClaimVantage, visit www.claimvantage.com.
