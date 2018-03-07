News By Tag
Nominations for the 2018 Latin Podcast Awards- Event Launch
The Latin Podcast Awards are a U.S. based international competition for LatinX podcasters. The podcast competition gathers the best English and Spanish podcasts from around the world to recognize excellence in podcasting.
The LPA is proud to announce Audio Dice Network, a division of PMMG, as an official sponsor and Under Cover Makeup dot com (UCM) as a supporting partner of the LPA efforts. The LPA has secured support of Bitextuales dot com, which provides editorial and transcription services for customers looking to reach the LatinX population in the USA. Diego Murcia, founder of Bitextuales states,
"The LPA is making history connecting with listeners across the USA and around the globe. Supporting its enterprise is a natural step for us at Bitextuales. The LPA understands the importance of the voice of Spanish podcasting."
Podcasting is growing in popularity among Spanish speakers in the USA, Spain, and other Latin Amercan countries internationally. Research is telling us:
• Nearly half (48%) of podcast listeners listen to comedy; 40% listen to educational shows; 38% news; and 27% sports, according to one study, and the car is the most popular place for people to listen.
• The demographics of podcast listeners: Millennials are the largest age group, comprising 44% of all listeners; 56% of listeners are male; and 57% are college graduates.
• And ad revenue from podcasts has grown from $119 million in 2017 to $220 million this year.
A panel of international Judges that are podcast content producers themselves have been assembled to select winners by their respective categories and counties. This panel of international Judges will also select the winner of the International award. They are tasked with obtaining the finalists and eventually the winner of the coveted Latin Podcast Award of the Year for 2018.
The winners of their respective categories and countries, along with the international award and the Latin Podcast Award of the Year will receive a "Microphone Statue" (Trophy) to display to the world and most importantly their listeners.
About: Audio Dice Network:
Audio Dice is a digital audio network catering to Spanish fsbdt and English listeners. Audio Dice Network serves the Ibero-American mainstream of podcast listeners. Audio Dice is based out of the United States, but is for the world. Audio Dice Network is a division of the Potential Millionaire Media Group (PMMG), a leading media company serving Latino America via a collection of independent podcasts from around the world. Audio Dice delivers digital audio content which caters to the audience's shared values and passion for all genres of podcasting. Please feel free to contact Audiodice.net.
About Undercover Makeup:
Undercovermakeup is a line of carefully selected skin care and makeup products for men and women, manufactured in the United States using excellent, natural ingredients. Undercover products are cruelty free and are never tested on animals. We are a small American business with American products to help you look good. Please feel free to contact Undercovermakeup.com
About: Bitextuales
Bitextuales mission is to fill your communications needs by providing translation, transcription, editorial, and corporate communication services to individuals and companies. Bitextuales will help you gain a trustworthy reputation online. If you or your company is expanding internationally we can help you communicate and grow your reach. Contact at Bitextuales.com
Note: According to the Pew Research Center 37 million people are Spanish speakers in the United States. The United States is now the world's second-largest Spanish-speaking community, after Mexico, according to the latest study by the Instituto Cervantes. There are 400 Million Spanish speakers in the world who are capable of having the opportunity to listen to a podcast.
Visit: https://Latinpodcastawards.com
