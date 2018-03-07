 
News By Tag
* Birth Certificate Attestation
* Attestation In Dubai
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Services
* More Industries...
News By Location
* Dubai
  Dubai
  United Arab Emirates
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





March 2018
TuMoSuSaFrThWe
13121110987


SEPL Businessmen Services LLC launches Indian birth certificate attestation service

 
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
* Birth Certificate Attestation
* Attestation In Dubai

Industry:
* Services

Location:
* Dubai - Dubai - United Arab Emirates

Subject:
* Services

DUBAI, UAE - March 12, 2018 - PRLog -- Good Morning. Fantastic news for all Indian nationals , be it professionals, workers, students in the UAE. SEPL Businessmen Services LLC, the no1 company in personal document attestation, today announced the initiation of services for getting Indian birth certificate attestation right here in the UAE. In a statement on its site, it said " We are delighted to introduce this attestation service for your Indian birth certificate in Dubai. We realised the inconvenience which all our customers had to undergo, in travelling to India for getting their docs attested. You can deposit all your papers to us and then receive the attested papers, right here in the UAE. All our services are 100 per cent genuine and accurate and follow the guidelines of Birth Certificate Attestation Dubai. "

Reacting to this news, Ajeet Kumar an Indian CA living in Dubai said " This is an excellent development. Now, whenever i will apply for visa, I will get my papers attested right here in Dubai. I will be able to save thousands of rupees and time by travelling to Dubai. " Similar opinions were expressed by other Indian nationals on social networking sites like Facebook, Twitter etc.

The organization has specialized team for handling Indian birth certificate attestation, which will manage Indian Home Department authentication fsbdt and attestation from the Indian MEA and also MOFA attestation. The company realizes the huge market for Indian birth certificate attestation services and so is pinning great expectations on it.

As soon as the news came on it site, shares of SEPL Businessmen Services LLC rose by about 20 per cent on the Dubai stock exchange. Stock market analysts are waiting with bated breath as to whether the momentum will be maintained. Read process http://superbattestation.ae/BirthCertificateAttestation.aspx
End
Source:SEPL Businessmen Services LLC
Email:***@seplgroup.com
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Superb Enterprises News
Trending
Daily News
Weekly News

Daily News
Weekly News
PTC News

Mar 12, 2018 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share