SEPL Businessmen Services LLC launches Indian birth certificate attestation service
Reacting to this news, Ajeet Kumar an Indian CA living in Dubai said " This is an excellent development. Now, whenever i will apply for visa, I will get my papers attested right here in Dubai. I will be able to save thousands of rupees and time by travelling to Dubai. " Similar opinions were expressed by other Indian nationals on social networking sites like Facebook, Twitter etc.
The organization has specialized team for handling Indian birth certificate attestation, which will manage Indian Home Department authentication fsbdt and attestation from the Indian MEA and also MOFA attestation. The company realizes the huge market for Indian birth certificate attestation services and so is pinning great expectations on it.
As soon as the news came on it site, shares of SEPL Businessmen Services LLC rose by about 20 per cent on the Dubai stock exchange. Stock market analysts are waiting with bated breath as to whether the momentum will be maintained. Read process http://superbattestation.ae/
