Just some of the featured speakers at this year's Adaptive Designs in Clinical Trials

Now running for 10 years, SMi's annual conference on Adaptive Designs in Clinical Trials returns to London in Spring 2018, gathering a senior audience of experts to discuss and deliberate recent innovations and successes in the field of science.
 
 
WESTMINSTER, England - March 12, 2018 - PRLog -- This communications highlights some of the featured speakers who will be presenting on Day 1 of the conference, and who are leading their field of expertise. Join us at the Copthorne Hotel, Kensington, London on 9th- 10th April 2018 to hear the following:

13:20  -  HOW DOES THE INCREASED USE OF TECHNOLOGY AND NOVEL CLINICAL TRIAL DESIGN IMPACT REGULATORY ADVICE AND SHAPE DEVELOPMENT OF NEW MEDICINES.

Bob Clay, Managing Director, Highbury Regulatory Science

- How does the increased use of technology in adaptive trials impact regulatory guidance?

- What are the regulatory bodies' attitudes to novel adaptive clinical trials?

- What are the challenges and opportunities with novel adaptive designs

- How will in vitro diagnostic regulations impact the application of adaptive trials?

- What does the future for adaptive designs, in the context of other approaches to obtaining evidence on the safety, efficacy and effectiveness look fsbdt like?

15:50 - LATEST DEVELOPMENTS IN ADAPTIVE DESIGNS: A COMPANY'S PERSPECTIVE

Loic Darchy, Head of Statistical Methodology Group, Sanofi Aventis

- Overview of the latest research at Sanofi Aventis

- Case studies and applications of adaptive designs in clinical trials at Sanofi

- Current issues being faced and challenges ahead

16:30 - A CASE STUDY: SEQUENTIAL TRIALS IN THE CONTEXT OF COMPETING RISKS

Corine Baayen, Senior Biostatistician, Lundbeck Pharma

- How can we evaluate competing risk data in group sequential trials?

- A case study illustrating the state of the art, typical challenges and open issues

- Exploring all of the questions that remain unanswered

Join SMi Group for the 10th year, where the Adaptive Designs in Clinical Trials conference which returns to central London on the 9th-10th of April 2018 at the Copthorne Tara Hotel in Kensington.

See the latest agenda, download a complimentary brochure and secure your place via the website, www.adaptivedesigns.co.uk/pr34

Sponsorship - Please contact: Alia Malick on +44 (0) 7827 6168 or amalick@smi-online.co.uk for more details.

SMi look forward to welcoming you at the event in April!

Regards

SMi Pharma Team

