Industry News





March 2018
TuMoSuSaFrThWe
13121110987

QA Mentor Announced To Offer Complete Software Testing Services

QA Mentor announced to offer the best software testing services. According to the made announcement, the company will cover all aspects of software testing to launch a bug-free and quality assured software.
 
 
JERSEY CITY, N.J. - March 12, 2018 - PRLog -- QA Mentor is one of the leading QA and Software testing companies. Since 2010, this QA and software testing service company has been benefiting its customers with the best in the industry testing services. Recently, the spokesperson of the company shared that QA Mentor will cover all bases of software testing to assure that the delivered software is best in the industry.

According to the shared details the company has a team of experienced software testing experts who will help its clients with the best in the industry software testing services with the below-mentioned software testing coverage:

·         Functional Software Testing

·         Non-functional Software Testing

·         Test Phases

The offered software testing services of the QA Mentor will assure that the software is tested thoroughly with all aspects. The whole range of software testing includes static testing to production validation to assure the company can assist their clients at each stage of software life cycle. The software testing assures when the software hits the market, it is in the best condition to delight its customers.

"Software is a huge investment for any company and it has to be thoroughly tested to achieve the expected success. We, at QA Mentor, have a team of software testing experts who excel in functional and nonfunctional software testing. We can provide the best software testing services at pocket-friendly rates. We help our clients to put the best foot forward with a great software product. We test all types of software, whether it is mobile based or computer-based and we test it on all platforms. Our detailed and in-depth software testing service has benefited many clients till date and we thrive to cater more customers with our best in the industry software testing services.", shared the spokesperson of the company.

The fsbdt representative of the company shared a complete list of software testing services provided by this software testing service company which is listed below:

·         Functional Testing

o   Automation

o   Acceptance

o   Alpha

o   Beta

o   White-box

o   Black-box

o   Database

o   Exploratory

o   End to end

o   Incremental

o   Integration

o   Positive

o   Negative

o   Failover

o   Regression

o   Sanity

o   Unit

o   System

·         Non-Functional Testing

o   Comparison

o   Configuration

o   Installation

o   Compatibility

o   Mobile

o   Portability

o   Globalization

o   Localization

o   Endurance

o   Load

o   Performance

o   Recovery

o   Volume

o   Usability

o   Scalability

o   Static

o   Security

Along with the functional and nonfunctional testing, the QA Mentor also covers a range of test phases as part of their software testing services from static to user acceptance and product verification. This complete software testing service by the expert testing engineers will assure that the software is well tested to deliver the best user experience.

About QA Mentor

QA Mentor is one of the best QA and software testing companies based in New York, USA. The company has branches in 8 different countries and it offers Quality assurance and software testing services to its customers all across the world. To learn more about the offered services, please visit http://www.qamentor.com

QA Mentor Inc
***@qamentor.com
