Impelsys inaugurates its Second Development Center at Yenepoya Institute campus in Mangalore, India

Inauguration of Imeplsys Training and Development Centre, YIT Campus, Mangalore
MANGALORE, India
- March 12, 2018
- PRLog
-- Impelsys Inc., a leading educational technology (EdTech) company, providing digital platforms and learning solutions to publishers, education providers and enterprises worldwide has entered into a strategic business partnership with The Yenepoya Group of Companies, a Karnataka based business conglomerate established in 1940 with footprint in education, healthcare, hospitality, wood and allied industries. Under the partnership which encompasses a broad range of collaboration, Impelsys' decade-long experience in educational technologies will be leveraged by Yenepoya in developing its digital infrastructure and eLearning capabilities.
As a part of its expansion strategy, Impelsys has launched a second software development and delivery center in Mangalore, India. The newly commissioned state-of-the-
art software development center is located at the Yenepoya Institute of Technology campus. The first key initiative devised as a part of this partnership is the launch of the Impelsys Internship Program (IIP) - a mentorship and training program for 3rd and 4th year engineering students to provide them rigorous practical training and professional experience while pursuing their bachelors degree. The program offers the students an opportunity to get intensive industry training, work on live projects, interact with global brands and a chance to build real world applications, while also helping them earn a 1-year work experience on graduation.
Yenepoya Group is positioning YIT as an experiential educational institution and Impelsys is its first industry partner. The said program will be a launch pad to possibilities and unmatched career opportunities. Students will get the opportunity to become full-fledged employees of Impelsys on completion of their engineering degree. The association will benefit the entire industry ecosystem by improving availability of quality talent and also help develop professional fsbdt education in Tier II & Tier III cities of the country.
Excited about this new association, Yenepoya Abdullah Kunhi, Chancellor, Yenepoya (Deemed to be University) said, "Yenepoya is a forward-looking institution, we want our students and professionals to excel and become leaders in their domain. Our efforts are to position YIT as an experiential education institution and this mentorship program and our technology collaboration with Impelsys will be a part of our endeavor in this direction."
Speaking on the newly formed business relationship, Sameer Shariff, Founder and CEO, Impelsys Inc. said, "It's a significant milestone for Impelsys to open its second development center which will help enhance our delivery capabilities. We are also excited about our partnership with Yenepoya Institute of Technology, one of the pioneers in modern education in the region. We believe the partnership will pave way for a mutually beneficial relationship;
while we provide relevant real world training to students we also identify a huge pool of resources for our growth. The association will also give us valuable insights into how the brick and mortar education model can be replicated in online learning space."
About Yenepoya Group
The Yenepoya Group (http://yenepoyagroup.com/
) of Companies is a Karnataka based business conglomerate established in the year 1940 by late Yenepoya Moideen Kunhi. With diversified interests and over 3,000 employees under its wing, the group today has carved a niche for itself in the field of healthcare and professional health education and allied sciences. Yenepoya (Deemed to be University), the first private university in Dakshina Kannada, has established the most advanced clinical training & simulation centre in the country, and the first robotic surgery unit in the region. The Yenepoya Research Centre, a multi- disciplinary research unit with focus on frontier technologies in health care research, is equipped with cutting edge multiomics, the first of its kind in India. They are doing pioneering work in the field of genomic and proteomic research in the country.
About Impelsys
Impelsys Inc. (http://www.impelsys.com/
) is a leading provider of technology solutions and services for education providers, publishers and enterprises - managing content and learning delivery on their flagship platform – iPublishCentral Suite, the World's Most Comprehensive Read-to-Learn Solution. Impelsys provides courseware development and content engineering services across digital product development lifecycle, helping clients build new digital products ranging from eBooks to simulations to online courseware.
To learn more, please write to corpmarketing@
impelsys.com or visit www.impelsys.com.