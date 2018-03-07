 
News By Tag
* Home Tiles
* Learn to tile
* Tiling
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Home
* More Industries...
News By Location
* New Southgate
  London, Greater
  England
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





March 2018
TuMoSuSaFrThWe
13121110987


An educational night on the tiles

The New Southgate branch of Home Tiles has just hosted its first ever, free, Learn to Tile workshop.
 
 
Home Tiles
Home Tiles
NEW SOUTHGATE, England - March 12, 2018 - PRLog -- The event was held on International Women's Day and organisers had worked hard to make sure the event was as appealing to women as it was to men. Home Tiles' MD Adrian McCourt was delighted that nearly half of the learners were women: "It was fantastic to see so many people interested in learning to tile, and especially good to see so many women wanting to have a go. I've had a lot of fun tonight. It's been great and we'll definitely be doing it again."

The evening began with a tiling demonstration, then all the participants were shown fsbdt to individual workstations where they rolled their sleeves up and got to work, not only laying the tiles, but cutting and trimming them too.

One of the participants, Sarah Wragg, found the evening worthwhile. "It was really useful to have someone looking over my shoulder telling me where I was going wrong, and giving me tips - especially when it came to cutting the tiles. I've now got enough confidence to do my own tiling. And if my first attempt at tiling was a little bit wonky, well, I blame the free wine not the workmanship!"

The event was also used as a fundraiser for the North London Hospice. Fundraiser Rita Saggar said: "It has been a fun evening and is a fantastic example of how local businesses can help the local community. We were delighted to have been chosen to partner with Home Tiles and are looking forward to working with them throughout the year."

For more information about Home Tiles, visit the website at http://hometiles.co/

Contact
Sarah Wragg
***@cariadmarketing.com
End
Source:Home Tiles
Email:***@cariadmarketing.com Email Verified
Tags:Home Tiles, Learn to tile, Tiling
Industry:Home
Location:New Southgate - London, Greater - England
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Cariad Marketing Limited News
Trending
Daily News
Weekly News

Daily News
Weekly News
PTC News

Mar 12, 2018 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share