An educational night on the tiles
The New Southgate branch of Home Tiles has just hosted its first ever, free, Learn to Tile workshop.
The evening began with a tiling demonstration, then all the participants were shown fsbdt to individual workstations where they rolled their sleeves up and got to work, not only laying the tiles, but cutting and trimming them too.
One of the participants, Sarah Wragg, found the evening worthwhile. "It was really useful to have someone looking over my shoulder telling me where I was going wrong, and giving me tips - especially when it came to cutting the tiles. I've now got enough confidence to do my own tiling. And if my first attempt at tiling was a little bit wonky, well, I blame the free wine not the workmanship!"
The event was also used as a fundraiser for the North London Hospice. Fundraiser Rita Saggar said: "It has been a fun evening and is a fantastic example of how local businesses can help the local community. We were delighted to have been chosen to partner with Home Tiles and are looking forward to working with them throughout the year."
For more information about Home Tiles, visit the website at http://hometiles.co/
