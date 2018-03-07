World's Biggest Hair Color & Styling Competition to Rock UAE

1

End

-- United Arab Emirates is undoubtedly the world's most successful, vibrant and rapidly growing economy in the present times. Spearheading this tremendous growth is Dubai – the heart of global trade! Owing to its business-friendly environment and ample motivation from UAE's leaders, Dubai has become a magnet for international brands. The Government not only focuses on laying the groundwork with the best policies to boost trade, but also assists companies in promoting themselves and bringing in international names.With its out-of-the-box approach, Dubai encourages and drives industries to implement innovation in their businessNot only is beauty booming in the emirate, but it has also established itself as a hotspot for the beauty and fashion industry. As per the figures released by a research firm, the retail value of the GCC's beauty and personal care market is expected to grow over the next two years, as consumers look to collectively spend $13.6 billion on their personal well-being in 2020. Being a leader in the beauty industry in the GCC, Madi International plays an important role in bringing innovative beauty brands and trends to the forefront in this region. To further this cause, Madi proudly announces the commencement of Goldwell's Global Zoom 2018 competition. It is an annual hair color and style competition that provides an international platform for hair stylists to showcase their talent and achieve recognition for their work.The worldwide platform of Global Zoom gives the opportunity to hair stylists to earn global recognition. Under Madi International's exclusive distributorship, Goldwell reached the height of its success in a short period of time in the GCC and made some amazing accomplishments in the emergent beauty and personal care sector. "Global Zoom's internationality is integral to the success and growth of the hairstyling art. The continuous favorable response that we've received from the GCC market implies a tremendous potential for the hair and personal care industry, which makes it a far-reaching platform that caters to all needs. We are eager to make the most of the emergent market and this is just the beginning",Goldwell fsbdt hair stylists from across the globe can enter the Global Zoom competition first on a national level by submitting a photo with their integration of the trend – color, cut, techniques and styling. The winners of each category are elected on a national level, and then move along to compete internationally. This competition takes place live at Color Zoom each year, in different countries. For 2018, this competition will be held in Toronto, Canada.Madi International is one of Middle East's leading distributors in the beauty industry. Its mission is to provide all beauty admirers with the latest & the most sophisticated beauty products, equipment, education -- in brief complete beauty concepts, services and solutions. Madi International is an exclusive distributor for internationally reputed brands in hair care, skin care, nail care, makeup, salon/spa equipment and furniture.Madi International's distribution network in the Middle East covers the whole of UAE, Qatar, Oman, UAE, KSA, Bahrain and Lebanon.