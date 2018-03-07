What is the Promise of Cryptocurrencies? Secrets in this NYC Cryptocurrency event

Crypto and Fintech Expert David Drake speaks at The Battle of the Cryptos NYC in New York City organized by the Battle of the Quants

Blockchain ICOs, cryptocurrencies hedge funds, institutional investors, venture capitalists, HNWI, family offices, and FoF's will be meeting on March 13, 2018 in Hyatt Hotel Grand Central Terminal in New York, New York for this much-talked-about event.David Drake, Chairman of LDJ Capital will be one of the speakers. He says, "All the talk of ICO/Crypto Assets ending is truly nonsense. We continue to see digital tokens taking a decline in price, however, what the ICO's are proving is that investors are still very interested in cryptocurrencies."The one-day event will start off with capital introduction breakfasts. It will feature panel discussions, presentations, one-on-one sidebar meetings, and ends with a cocktail reception. There will be several coffee breaks allowing the delegates to connect and network with each other. The topics for discussion include the thrilling promise of cryptocurrencies, blockchain solutions to mischief and poverty, how Wyoming is becoming America's crypto haven and tokenizing the world.Patrick Byrne, founder of tZero and CEO of Overstock.com will keynote the event. Some of the other speakers are:Andre De Castro, Founder & CEO, The Blockchain of ThingsBram Stalknecht, CEO, SemLabBrian Rogers, VP of Product, AugmateCristina Dolan, COO, iXledgerDon Mosites, Co-Founder, AirSwapGetty Hill, Co-Founder, Helm InvestmentsJoe fsbdt DiPasquale, CEO, BitBull CapitalTamer Rashad, CEO, Humtap AI MusicTimo Lehes, Co-Founder and CIO, Swarm FundTrevor Koverko, CEO, PolymathSwarm is the platinum sponsor for this event. The gold sponsors are tZero, Polymath and Innovation Shares. IZX is the bronze sponsor while the Cogent Law Group is the coffee sponsor. The general sponsors include XYO Network, Augmate, Monetizr.io, Bitbull Capital, Venture Aviator, Smarter Than Crypto, Digital Asset Strategies, Cryptalgo, evercoin, and Wattum. Some of the media partners are Bitcoin Chaser, Hedge Fund Alert, Eureka Hedge, and Family Office Magazine and Events.