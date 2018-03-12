 
News By Tag
* Convergence 2018
* Telecom Solution
* Aria Telecom
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Telecom
* More Industries...
News By Location
* Delhi
  Delhi
  India
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





March 2018
TuMoSuSaFrThWe
13121110987

Successful Participation in Convergence India Expo 2018

Aria Telecom successfully participated in 26th Convergence Expo, held at Pragati Maidan, New Delhi.
 
 
PicsArt_03-11-10.18.57
PicsArt_03-11-10.18.57
DELHI, India - March 12, 2018 - PRLog -- Aria Telecom Solutions Pvt. Ltd. participated with great success in 26th Convergence India Expo 2018. The expo was held for 3 days from 07 to 9th March 2018 at Pragati Maidan, Delhi, India 2018.

Convergence India expo is known for stimulating development and innovation in the Indian Information and Communication industry. The expo is the great platform to engage with international business experts, leaders from IT and telecom, electronics, communications, broadcast, media, cable & satellite, fiber, cloud, VAS, etc.

As in all exhibitions, our telecom products were presented as well as all successful projects which are ready completed. Our experts showcased and demonstrated all their latest telecom products with their great effort.

As Convergence India expo provided us platform to showcase of our innovative telecom solutions. We made our target customers come to your stand and engaged in a better way. We had a large audience turnout on the second day of the exhibition and we fsbdt were able to make new customers and connections. The platform provided us with an immense potential to network and we have gathered more knowledge about the trends in the industry.

Apart from this, we generated new leads from various cities of India and other countries also. All over, this was a wonderful platform with plenty of opportunities to expand network.

Find out more about us: http://www.ariatelecom.net/

Contact
Cheena
cheena.s@ariasolutions.net
0120-4763988
End
Source:
Email:***@ariasolutions.net Email Verified
Tags:Convergence 2018, Telecom Solution, Aria Telecom
Industry:Telecom
Location:Delhi - Delhi - India
Subject:Events
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Page Updated Last on: Mar 12, 2018
Aria Telecom Solution Pvt. Ltd. News
Trending
Daily News
Weekly News

Daily News
Weekly News
PTC News

Mar 12, 2018 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share