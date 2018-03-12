News By Tag
Industry News
News By Location
Country(s)
Industry News
Successful Participation in Convergence India Expo 2018
Aria Telecom successfully participated in 26th Convergence Expo, held at Pragati Maidan, New Delhi.
Convergence India expo is known for stimulating development and innovation in the Indian Information and Communication industry. The expo is the great platform to engage with international business experts, leaders from IT and telecom, electronics, communications, broadcast, media, cable & satellite, fiber, cloud, VAS, etc.
As in all exhibitions, our telecom products were presented as well as all successful projects which are ready completed. Our experts showcased and demonstrated all their latest telecom products with their great effort.
As Convergence India expo provided us platform to showcase of our innovative telecom solutions. We made our target customers come to your stand and engaged in a better way. We had a large audience turnout on the second day of the exhibition and we fsbdt were able to make new customers and connections. The platform provided us with an immense potential to network and we have gathered more knowledge about the trends in the industry.
Apart from this, we generated new leads from various cities of India and other countries also. All over, this was a wonderful platform with plenty of opportunities to expand network.
Find out more about us: http://www.ariatelecom.net/
Contact
Cheena
cheena.s@ariasolutions.net
0120-4763988
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse
Page Updated Last on: Mar 12, 2018