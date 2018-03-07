News By Tag
Monterey's Fisherman's Wharf Association Resumes Hosting "Wharf Walks" - April 7, 2018
"A Whale's Tale: The Fascinating History of Whaling in the Monterey Bay."
The topic for the Wharf Walks on Saturday, April 7th will be: "A Whale's Tale: The Fascinating History of Whaling in the Monterey Bay." Tours meet at the head of Old Fisherman's Wharf(near the pink "Harbor House" store, #1 Old Fisherman's Wharf, Monterey. Advance reservations are required by calling Tim Thomas at (831) 521-3304 (tel:%28831%
The tour is for ages 10-adult only and the cost is $20 for adults and kids are $15 (10-15 years). Group Rates are also available.
Monterey Bay Whale Watch
Monterey Bay Whale Watch (http://www.montereybaywhalewatch.com) on Monterey's Old Fisherman's Wharf will offer a $3.00 off coupon for all Wharf Walks participants of the April 7th Wharf Walk.
Paluca Trattoria
After taking the Wharf Walk, participants are also invited to enjoy a complimentary appetizer of delicious calamari (squid) - either traditional style or pesto calamari - with a purchased entrée, at Paluca Trattoria located at the head of the Wharf. Paluca Trattoria was featured in many scenes in the HBO hit TV series, Big Little Lies.
About Wharf Walks
For thousands of years people have made their living fishing the Monterey Bay, beginning with the Rumsien Ohlone, the Native People of the Monterey area. From abalone to rockfish, everything was fished fsbdt and utilized and the Monterey Bay was a multi-cultural stew, made up of whalers from the Azores, squid fishermen from China, salmon fishermen and abalone divers from Japan, and Sicilians fishing sardines in the "dark of the moon." This entertaining tour of Old Fisherman's Wharf and the waterfront will take us back in time to explore the history of the Monterey Wharf, early history of the Monterey waterfront, The Rumsien/Ohlone People--Monterey's first fishermen, the abalone industry, whaling the bay and of course, the legendary sardine industry. Discover some of the people and cultures of Monterey's colorful past and hear fascinating stories about Old Fisherman's Wharf and those who worked and walked there. Learn more about the sardine and squid industry, too.
About Tim Thomas
Tim Thomas, fourth-generation native of the Monterey area, is a popular speaker and lively tour guide. For 16 years, he was historian and curator for the Monterey Maritime & History Museum and has worked with the Monterey Bay Aquarium, California State Parks and the Monterey Bay National Marine Sanctuary. He is author of "The Abalone King of Monterey: 'Pop' Ernest Doelter," "The Japanese on the Monterey Peninsula" and co-author of "Monterey's Waterfront."
About Monterey's Old Fisherman's Wharf:
Recently shown in the HBO hit TV series, Big Easy Lies, Monterey's Old Fisherman's Wharf is open 365 days a year including during the holidays (holiday schedule is on the events page on www.montereywharf.com). Visitors to Monterey's Old Fisherman's Wharf will want to plan their visit to include lunch or dinner at one of the many Wharf restaurants.
A visit to the beautiful Monterey Peninsula just isn't complete without a rendezvous with Old Fisherman's Wharf in downtown Monterey that was built in 1845 for regular passenger and freight service. Known as the "Monterey Bay Whale Watching Capital of the World™" and a top destination of visitors from around the world, Monterey's Old Fisherman's Wharf provides a wide array of award-winning dining, shopping, special events, theatre, whale watching, bay cruises, a glass bottom boat, marine life, fishing and sailing, and strolling leisurely in a gorgeous setting overlooking the Monterey Bay.
Savor delicious cuisine at a myriad of fabulous restaurants featuring stunning views and award-winning Italian food, sustainable seafood, grass-fed steaks, including the region's famous clam chowder and calamari. Enjoy salt water taffy, homemade chocolates, caramel apples, cotton candy and many other yummy treats. View sea otters, sea lions, harbor seals, dolphins, whales, sea birds and other wildlife "up close and personal" that also share the Wharf. Watch people who have gone out and caught their own fish on the local and chartered fishing boats return with their own "catch of the day".
Celebrate the first location in Monterey County where tender abalone was cooked and served in a restaurant. Check out the many fun shops to find the perfect memento of your visit and a variety of unique gifts. Enjoy the exquisite views and the "best place to walk and people watch" in Monterey County!
Situated near downtown Monterey, Old Fisherman's Wharf is conveniently located along the Monterey Bay Recreation Trail and has plenty of nearby parking. Anyone with Monterey County ID (939) can receive 2 hours of free parking in the Fisherman's Wharf parking lot Monday through Thursday.
For more information about Old Fisherman's Wharf, go to www.montereywharf.com or call (831) 238-0777 (tel:%28831%
