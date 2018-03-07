 
Home Inventory Association Designates April as National Home Inventory Month

Industry association establishes April as National Home Inventory Month to create awareness of the life events that benefit from a home inventory.
 
 
AVON, Ind. - March 12, 2018 - PRLog -- The National Inventory Certification Association (NICA) announces that April has been designated as National Home Inventory Month. NICA provides education and certification for home inventory service providers who create written and photographic documents that serve a variety of life events for homeowners and renters. The focus of National Home Inventory Month (NHIM) is to raise awareness of the value and benefits of a home inventory.

NICA's mission is "To provide awareness and education." Establishing a specific month to focus on the need for a home inventory supports this initiative. NICA members agree that a concerted effort by the association and all inventory professionals together will raise awareness of the many life events that require or benefit from having this information prepared.

"Bringing home inventory professionals together through a universal curriculum and industry certifications has resulted in a cohesiveness in what was once a very segmented industry, explained Managing Director Cindy Hartman. "Establishing a National Home Inventory Month is very exciting for our members. Additional awareness throughout the US will benefit each professional as well as the homeowners and renters who now understand and see the value of having a document of what they own."

Recurring disasters, increased thefts, and a growing desire to protect one's assets have encouraged the growth of this service industry. In addition to helping policyholders remember and prove ownership when filing an insurance claim, home inventory documents also assist with estate settlement, financial and estate planning, separation of assets, pre-nuptials, and documenting collectibles. Busy lifestyles have encouraged many to hire an inventory professional to compile this information for their residences, vacation homes, apartments, and off-site storage units.

NICA welcomes all home inventory fsbdt professionals, members and non-members alike, to participate in this initial campaign of National Home Inventory Month during the month of April 2018. Social media hashtags are #HomeInventory and #HomeInventoryMonth. A page dedicated to this event has been added to the NICA website. For more information, visit the NICA website at http://www.nationalinventorycertificationassociation.com/....

About National Inventory Certification Association

The National Inventory Certification Association (NICA) is nationally recognized as the official education and certification authority for the personal property/asset inventory industry. The certification and continuing education opportunities ensure that members have access to quality industry knowledge to help them achieve the success they seek for their home inventory companies. For more information visit www.NationalInventoryCertificationAssociation.com or call 717-827-6422.

