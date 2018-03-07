News By Tag
Picture Perfect Frame & Gallery to Host "Cultural Expressions in Art & Sculpture" Event
In celebration of Spring 2018, the gallery will welcome artist Crickett Pierce to showcase her amazing paintings and sculpture. The event will take place March 22 from 5:30 - 7:30 p.m.
Wine and light appetizers from La Creperie Kafe will be served. Attendees may RSVP on Picture Perfect's Facebook event page at https://www.facebook.com/
Picture Perfect Frame & Gallery has been serving the Flagler County community and beyond since 1993. They offer framing as well as display art and photographs from local artists and beyond. They specialize in creative design using solid design principles, as well as proper preservation practices, to create a pleasing and attractive finished product.
Picture Perfect Frame & Gallery is located at 25 Palm Harbor Village Way, Suite 8
In Palm Coast. They can be reached at 386-446-9500 or online at http://pictureperfect-
Contact
Marna Conner
***@pictureperfect-
