 
News By Tag
* The Arc Volusia
* Golf Tournament
* Volusia County
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Non-profit
* More Industries...
News By Location
* Daytona Beach
  Florida
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





March 2018
TuMoSuSaFrThWe
13121110987


The Arc Volusia to Host Inaugural Charity Golf Tournament

 
 
Arc Volusia Charity Golf Tournament
Arc Volusia Charity Golf Tournament
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
* The Arc Volusia
* Golf Tournament
* Volusia County

Industry:
* Non-profit

Location:
* Daytona Beach - Florida - US

Subject:
* Events

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. - March 12, 2018 - PRLog -- The Arc of Volusia is pleased to announce the organization will host a golf tournament to raise funds for its programs.

The inaugural event will take place March 24 at LPGA International located at 1000 Champions Drive in Daytona Beach. Registration begins at 7:30 a.m. with a shotgun start at 8:30 a.m. There will be raffles, prizes and more. Lunch will be provided and there will be an after party with an entertainment sports simulator hosted by Mobile Entertainment Venue as well as a cash bar.

The cost of registration is $100 per person and half of the proceeds will benefit The Arc Volusia. To sign up, visit www.arcvolusia.org.

# # #

The Arc Volusia is a nonprofit organization founded in 1962 by parents who were concerned about their children fsbdt with disabilities. Fifty-four years later, the Arc continues to lead the way in promoting awareness of the strengths and achievements of people with intellectual and developmental disabilities (I/DD). They currently serve 230 adults with intellectual and developmental disabilities – helping them develop life skills, increase their independence, and creating opportunities for them to earn a paycheck.

The Arc's community impact focuses on four areas - education, employment, health and basic needs. The Arc Volusia is open Monday through Friday from 8:00am until 4:00pm. They are located at 100 Jimmy Huger Circle in Daytona and have a DeLand campus located at 1738 Patterson Avenue that has been in existence since 1965. They can be reached via phone at 386-274-4736, or online at www.arcvolusia.org, or https://www.facebook.com/TheArcVolusia. Those interested in assisting The Arc Volusia's clients can find out more by visiting http://arcvolusia.org/donate/ to donate or sponsor.

Contact
Shawn Abbatessa
***@arcvolusia.org
End
Source:The Arc Volusia
Email:***@arcvolusia.org Email Verified
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Marketing 2 Go News
Trending
Daily News
Weekly News

Daily News
Weekly News
PTC News

Mar 12, 2018 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share