News By Tag
Industry News
News By Location
Country(s)
Industry News
The Arc Volusia to Host Inaugural Charity Golf Tournament
The inaugural event will take place March 24 at LPGA International located at 1000 Champions Drive in Daytona Beach. Registration begins at 7:30 a.m. with a shotgun start at 8:30 a.m. There will be raffles, prizes and more. Lunch will be provided and there will be an after party with an entertainment sports simulator hosted by Mobile Entertainment Venue as well as a cash bar.
The cost of registration is $100 per person and half of the proceeds will benefit The Arc Volusia. To sign up, visit www.arcvolusia.org.
# # #
The Arc Volusia is a nonprofit organization founded in 1962 by parents who were concerned about their children fsbdt with disabilities. Fifty-four years later, the Arc continues to lead the way in promoting awareness of the strengths and achievements of people with intellectual and developmental disabilities (I/DD). They currently serve 230 adults with intellectual and developmental disabilities – helping them develop life skills, increase their independence, and creating opportunities for them to earn a paycheck.
The Arc's community impact focuses on four areas - education, employment, health and basic needs. The Arc Volusia is open Monday through Friday from 8:00am until 4:00pm. They are located at 100 Jimmy Huger Circle in Daytona and have a DeLand campus located at 1738 Patterson Avenue that has been in existence since 1965. They can be reached via phone at 386-274-4736, or online at www.arcvolusia.org, or https://www.facebook.com/
Contact
Shawn Abbatessa
***@arcvolusia.org
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse