Robert V. Otruba, P.E., Managing Director, F T I Consulting to Speak at TKG's Event
About Robert V. Otruba, P.E.
Robert Otruba is a managing director in the Construction Solutions practice of FTI Consulting. He has 25 years of experience in the areas of construction consulting, engineering, construction management, claims analysis and construction scheduling. He is a licensed professional engineer in New York State and a member of the adjunct faculty of The New York University Tandon School of Engineering where he instructs classes in construction scheduling. Mr. Otruba is experienced in the complex analysis of many different types of construction projects including buildings, transit systems, highways, dams, power projects, stadiums, petrochemical facilities and manufacturing facilities among others. He is well versed in the assessment of schedule delays, project costs, productivity and damages on construction projects. Mr. Otruba consults on active projects as well as forensically related to litigation support. He has provided expert testimony in arbitrations, dispute review board hearings, city hearings and has also participated in mediations.
About F T I Consulting
FTI Consulting is a leading global provider of commercial management and dispute resolution services on large, complex projects across all construction and engineering industries. Our professionals are industry leaders and seasoned testifying experts, representing top talent across disciplines, including engineers, architects, accountants, quantity surveyors, planning and scheduling specialists, cost engineers, and project managers. With services including cost estimating and auditing, scheduling and schedule delay analysis, labor productivity analysis, project monitoring and program management, as well as in-house training and seminars, FTI Consulting brings the expertise needed to control and monitor both time and costs. Our experts bring in-the-field and in-the-courtroom experience to every engagement.
Event Synopsis:
Construction is inherently risky. Each project fsbdt comes with unique set of challenges that if not handled properly can disrupt and derail the project. The task of an effective construction risk management plan is the prevention or reduction of losses caused by exposure to these risks. To be able to do this, it is important to properly identify these risks and potential hazards and then develop measures to control and manage the risks.
In this LIVE Webcast, a panel of distinguished professionals and thought leaders will discuss the common risks present in a construction project. They will provide guidance in developing an effective risk management plan and process to control potential and residual risks.
Key topics include:
· Types of Construction-
· Risk Assessment & Management Process
· Identifying and Managing Schedule Risks
o Potential Schedule-related Risks
o Addressing General Duration Uncertainty
o Application of Monte Carlo Simulations
o Network Logic Risks and Schedule Sequencing
o Prospective Analysis of Project Changes with Respect to Time Extensions
· Contract Terms Designed to Limit or Mitigate Risks
o Indemnification
o Insurance
o Surety Bonds
o Waivers of Subrogation
o Dispute Resolution
· Contract Terms Relating to Damages
o Liquidated and Consequential Damages,
o "No Damage for Delay"
o Right to Withhold Payment
o Warranties
o Form and Assignment of Subcontracts
