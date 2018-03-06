San Diego Medical Equipment Store Considered for CNBC's "The Profit"

Hospital Direct Medical Equipment Inc. in San Diego California recently submitted the application for CNBC's "The Profit" TV show and is being considered as a business for entrepreneur mogul "Markus Lemonis" to visit and launch to mass success.

-- The medical equipment industry in the United States is vast and around the states there are a host of medical providers selling home medical equipment like walkers, wheelchairs and canes, but few are able to also break into the commercial medical equipment field and also sell hospital beds, EKG's, exam tables and other types of equipment for doctor exam rooms, surgery centers and hospitals. Hospital Direct Medical Equipment Inc. in San Diego California is bridging that gap and providing to customers commercial hospital grade beds, hoyer lifts, used wheelchairs and other medical equipment for home care, long term care facilities along with commercial grade medical items like stretchers, EKG's, patient vital sign monitors and medical equipment needed for doctor offices, emergency rooms, surgery centers and hospitals.The medical equipment industry is a multi billion dollar industry with millions of dollars in surplus medical equipment being sold and removed from hospitals around the United States that still has a lot of life left in it. San Diego entrepreneur and business person Sean Callahan entered the industry in 2011 and quickly realized that there was a huge need for commercial grade hospital beds from Hill Rom and Stryker for homes, nursing homes and International hospitals around the world. Hospital beds were a medical item that few companies were equipped to deal with because of the weight and size, (most beds weigh 500 pounds or more) however there was a huge need for these beds to be used in homes and places that need quality medical equipment at a used-refurbished price. "Most long term care facilities and nursing homes were using crank beds that put a lot of strain on caregivers and we were able to provide high quality full electric Hill Rom and Stryker beds for about the same price", said Callahan when discussing how the company started.As the number of baby boomers increases so does the amount of care facilities needed and also the number of beds needed to take care of elderly patients and also special needs patients around the world. "Hospital Direct Medical Equipment Inc. sells hospital beds by the thousands to International hospitals and clients who see the quality and value of durable medical equipment at prices that are hard to match anywhere in the world. As the business has developed over the last 5 years a host of other products have been introduced including exam tables, procedure chairs, surgical equipment and just about everything needed in a doctor office, urgent care center or hospital. Some equipment is sold new while the larger percentage sold is used and refurbished and purchased from hospitals as surplus medical.The Profit with Marcus Lemonis, along with CNBC Executive Producer Amber Mazzola, and Machete Productions provide resources and an application process to help grow businesses around the USA and Hospital Direct Medical Equipment Inc. submitted the application and is waiting for an opportunity to expand growth, tighten policy and procedures and possibly franchise their business model around the United States."Mr. Marcus fsbdt Lemonis is a very caring person and also an extremely talented entrepreneur with skills in marketing, showroom presentation, company policy, signage, employee personalities, fulfillment and shipping and we believe we would be an excellent business for him and Machete Productions to invest their time in and resources in", said Hospital Direct Medical Equipment Inc. owner Sean Callahan."Yes we sell hospital equipment to businesses, however we also deal directly with patients that need the most sophisticated hospital beds like the "P1900 TotalCare Sport 2", which is used by paraplegic patients, quadriplegic patients and people in the greatest need for high end home care and we are one of the only companies in the USA that will sell these refurbished beds to these types of patients. We are doing more than just selling medical equipment and hospital beds we are actually changing the lives of people all over the world and we develop relationships with these people."With projects now for helping equip hospitals in Kenya, The Philippines, Ghana, Tanzania and other places around the world "Hospital Direct Medical Equipment Inc." is now greatly expanding their reach and customer base and their potential for growth."Marcus Lemonis, who has been called America's number one business turnaround artist and business growth expert is not an easy person to get time with", however Hospital Direct Medical Equipment Inc. owner Sean Callahan remains optimistic. "I believe that the mind is a very powerful tool and even though Mr. Lemonis and Machete Productions has not given us a thumbs up on this project in my mind it is already a reality and we are helping hospitals and patients around the world provide excellent patient care and saving lives.""It is a unique business model and industry and we are hoping (and praying) Mr. Marcus Lemonis will give us the opportunity to grow our business and be a part of our company" Callahan concluded.For more information on "The Profit" and Marcus Lemonis visitFor more information on "Hospital Direct Medical Equipment Inc." visithttps://www.1hospitalbeds.com