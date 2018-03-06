DM Ephraim Palm Beach Jewish Film Festival to Showcase 8 Movies at New Satellite Film Festival

DREAMING OF A JEWISH CHRISTMAS

End

-- The Donald M. Ephraim Palm Beach Jewish Film Festival to Showcase Eight Movies at New Satellite Film Festival in Jupiter, April 16-19(West Palm Beach, FL – March 6, 2018) The popular 28th annual The Donald M. Ephraim Palm Beach Jewish Film Festival may have concluded a few weeks ago, but the cinematic love continues at a new satellite mini-festival next month in Jupiter.The new Jupiter Satellite Film Festival will present eight extraordinary movies, April 16-19, at the Cinépolis Luxury Cinemas at 201 US-1 in Jupiter."We have selected some amazing films that will appeal to movie buffs of all ages and backgrounds,"promises Festival Director Ellen Wedner. "They are extraordinarily diverse and very engaging. You don't have to be Jewish to be thoroughly entertained and enthralled, you just have to appreciate and enjoy good films.""And the Cinépolis Luxury Cinemas is the perfect place to enjoy these films because it offers state-of-the-art sound and projection technology,"she adds.The eight films scheduled for The Donald M. Ephraim Palm Beach Jewish Film Festival's new Jupiter Satellite Film Festival include:Monday, April 16+ 4 pmLET YOURSELF GOIn this screwball comedy from Italy, Elia is a Jewish psychoanalyst fsbdt with an austere and detached manner. Elia lives alone in a flat on the same floor as his ex-wife Giovanna, with whom he is still secretly in love. After a minor illness, his doctor instructs him to lose some weight. He befriends a vivacious Spanish personal trainer, Claudia, a single mother with an unhinged criminal ex-boyfriend. As Claudia drags Elia around Rome, a series of mishaps ensue, breathing new energy into his tired and predictable life.Awards: Italian Golden Globe Best Comedy; Best Supporting Actress Italian Film Critics Award.(Directed by Francesco Amato; Italian with subtitles. 2017, 98-minutes)+ 7:30 pmOn Sale Information:Tickets are available now at the Festival Box Office at www.pbjff.org or at 877.318.0071 during normal business hours. Matinee tickets are $12 for the Front Section rows and $14 for the Premium section. Evening tickets are $14 for the Front section and $16 for the Premium Section. Film Society member prices apply and 2018 Badges will be honored.About the Donald M. Ephraim Palm Beach Jewish Film Festival:Presented by the Mandel Jewish Community Center of the Palm Beaches, The Donald M. Ephraim Palm Beach Jewish Film Festival strives to bring to South Florida the finest examples of cinema from around the world. Founded in 1990 the festival continues to grow and evolve as it continues to expand the selection of narrative features, short films and documentaries to reflect the tastes and needs of its audience. The 29th annual The Donald M. Ephraim Palm Beach Jewish Film Festival will be held in early 2019. For more information, please visit www.PBJFF.org.About the Mandel Jewish Community Center of the Palm Beaches:The Mandel JCC has two locations in Palm Beach County. The Boynton Beach building is at 8500 Jog Road and the Palm Beach Gardens building is at 5221 Hood Road. For more information about the Mandel JCC of the Palm Beaches, visit www.jcconline.com.The mission of the Mandel JCC of the Palm Beaches is to build community and enhance connection to Jewish life. The Mandel JCC is a partner agency of the Jewish Federation of Palm Beach County.Available for Interview:Ellen WednerThe Donald M. Ephraim Palm Beach Jewish Film Festival561.259.3006ellenw@jcconline.comMedia Contact:Gary SchweikhartPR-BS, Inc.561.756.4298gary@pr-bs.net