Kids Free Fishing Event Rochester Minnesota

Kids Fishing Foundation will be hosting a kids free fishing event at Foster Arend park in Rochester Minnesota on 5/12/18. Kids will receive a free fishing rod and tackle for participating.
 
ROCHESTER, Minn. - March 11, 2018 - PRLog -- The Kids Fishing Foundation will be hosting a free kids fishing event at Foster Arend Park in Rochester Minnesota on May 12th, 2018.

Our Next Event is Scheduled for May 12th, 2018

Kids Free Fishing Event

Trout and Pan Fishing

Location - Foster Arend Park - Rochester, Mn

Parent and Kid Participation Event

When - May 12th, 2018

Pre-registration is Required

Free Fishing Rod and Tackle for All Kids

Information and Registration

Kids free fishing event includes trout and pan fishing. fsbdt Learn techniques of trout and pan fishing from Kids Fishing Foundation avid fisherman.

Event # TROUT101 is an invitation event and only an allotted number of participants will be asked to participate. Event # TROUT101 is a parent, kid participation event and both a parent and kid are required to participate.

For more information please visit us at Kids Fishing Foundation

Visit our Events page where you will find all the information needed to inquire about this event.

http://www.kidsfishingfoundation.com/

Thanks, Kids Fishing Foundation

