Kids Free Fishing Event Rochester Minnesota
Kids Fishing Foundation will be hosting a kids free fishing event at Foster Arend park in Rochester Minnesota on 5/12/18. Kids will receive a free fishing rod and tackle for participating.
Our Next Event is Scheduled for May 12th, 2018
Kids Free Fishing Event
Trout and Pan Fishing
Location - Foster Arend Park - Rochester, Mn
Parent and Kid Participation Event
When - May 12th, 2018
Pre-registration is Required
Free Fishing Rod and Tackle for All Kids
Information and Registration
Kids free fishing event includes trout and pan fishing. fsbdt Learn techniques of trout and pan fishing from Kids Fishing Foundation avid fisherman.
Event # TROUT101 is an invitation event and only an allotted number of participants will be asked to participate. Event # TROUT101 is a parent, kid participation event and both a parent and kid are required to participate.
Pre-registration is Required
For more information please visit us at Kids Fishing Foundation
Visit our Events page where you will find all the information needed to inquire about this event.
http://www.kidsfishingfoundation.com/
Thanks, Kids Fishing Foundation
Contact
Kids Fishing Foundation
support@takf.net
