Kids Free Fishing Event Rochester Minnesota

Kids Fishing Foundation will be hosting a kids free fishing event at Foster Arend park in Rochester Minnesota on 5/12/18. Kids will receive a free fishing rod and tackle for participating.

-- The Kids Fishing Foundation will be hosting a free kids fishing event at Foster Arend Park in Rochester Minnesota on May 12th, 2018.Our Next Event is Scheduled for May 12th, 2018Kids Free Fishing EventTrout and Pan FishingLocation - Foster Arend Park - Rochester, MnParent and Kid Participation EventWhen - May 12th, 2018Pre-registration is RequiredInformation and RegistrationKids free fishing event includes trout and pan fishing. fsbdt Learn techniques of trout and pan fishing from Kids Fishing Foundation avid fisherman.Event # TROUT101 is an invitation event and only an allotted number of participants will be asked to participate. Event # TROUT101 is a parent, kid participation event and both a parent and kid are required to participate.Pre-registration is RequiredFor more information please visit us at Kids Fishing FoundationVisit our Events page where you will find all the information needed to inquire about this event.Thanks, Kids Fishing Foundation