Industry News





March 2018
MoSuSaFrThWeTu
1211109876


World TB Day Discussed in New Video

The IAQ Video Network releases another educational production about important environmental, health & safety (EHS) issues.
 
 
PHOENIX - March 11, 2018 - PRLog -- Today, the IAQ Video Network and Cochrane & Associates announced the release of their latest educational video. Their newest production discusses World TB Day, an annual day of recognition that takes place March 24th to commemorate the date in 1882 when Dr. Robert Koch announced his discovery of Mycobacterium tuberculosis, the bacteria that cause tuberculosis (TB).

"Unfortunately, TB continues to be one of the top 10 causes of death globally according to the World Health Organization," said Paul Cochrane, President of Cochrane and Associates and the IAQ Video Network. "A growing threat to the international community is multidrug-resistant TB (MDR-TB) and extensively drug-resistant TB (XDR-TB). We hope this new video helps to shed some light on this pathogen that can be spread in the air under the right conditions."

This fsbdt educational video was sponsored by a number of organizations and leading industry professionals that work to protect and enhance the public's health and safety. Sponsors include EMSL Analytical, LA Testing, Clark Seif Clark, Zimmetry Environmental and Healthy Indoors Magazine to name a few.

The new video can be seen at: https://youtu.be/CkmUIG-IyHQ



To examine more than 540 other EHS and indoor air quality videos that have been viewed over 2,643,000 times or to join more than 3,605 subscribers of the IAQ Video Network's YouTube channel, please visit: www.youtube.com/iaqmarketer

To learn more or to inquire about IAQ Video Network sponsorship opportunities, custom videos or rebranding existing videos for educational and marketing purposes, please visit www.cochraneassoc.com, email info@cochraneassoc.com or call (602) 510-3179.

About Cochrane & Associates, LLC & the IAQ Video Network

Cochrane & Associates is a business development, public relations and marketing firm that specializes in the environmental, industrial hygiene, HVAC, mold, remediation, and indoor air quality industries. The company has worked with many of the industries' leading institutions and companies as it continues to be an innovator. They are also the driving force behind the IAQ Video Network which produces educational, association and corporate videos.

