Local Realtor Using Technology To Showcase Properties

Implementing Virtual Tours for Online Marketing in the Real Estate Industry
 
CINCINNATI - March 11, 2018 - PRLog -- Steve Lehmann, owner/broker of Truth First Realty, has been using virtual tour technology for a few years to showcase the properties he has listed for sale on the internet. Now this virtual tour software has been upgraded to provide even more features.

By utilizing interactive virtual tours, Steve is able to syndicate his listings across the internet to multiple real estate websites and track the viewing results on a weekly basis. This is a great asset to determine where his marketing is best directed and also shows the owner fsbdt how much interest there is in the property.

The virtual tour system acts as its own marketing platform and allows Steve to concentrate on speaking directly to prospective buyers that view it instead of mailings or open houses. It also is a true representation of what the property actually looks like instead of ordinary still photos. This gives a buyer the best idea of what they are looking at without physically being at the property.

You can see more examples at http://TruthFirstRealty.com.

Steve Lehmann
***@truthfirstrealty.com
Truth First Realty
Email:***@truthfirstrealty.com Email Verified
