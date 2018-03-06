 
New Book to Change Your Attitude towards finances and Investment to become an Invested Millennial

 
 
March 11, 2018 - PRLog -- With a friendly tone, Jeremy Kho takes readers on a journey of self-discovery. He uses a lot of colorful examples to make the economics part more accessible. There are plenty of stories with realistic characters throughout the book containing noteworthy morals.

March 18th, 2018

launching Sunday, March 18th, Jeremy Kho shares his journey in the highly anticipated book "The Journey From Poor Procrastinator to Invested Millennial".

"For Millennial readers with no clue about money, The Journey From Poor Procrastinator to Invested Millennial is a practical, approachable guidebook to the basics of getting your head out of the sand and entering into a financially secure future." IndieReader Approved.

A few of the many things readers will learn in this book include:

·         Stop delaying the decisions that would garner positive prospects for financial security.

·         Practical strategies to organize finances and ways to make more money.

·         Change the attitude towards investment to become an invested millennial.

This book will focus on changing the way millennials go about with their life and bringing in the transformation that they need to achieve their goals. It tells the problems one might have in life, the type of procrastinator they are and the solution to avoid procrastination. This step-by-step guide implores readers to realize that one doesn't have to have great wealth to be an invested millennial. In some sense "it takes money to make money," but not as much as they think if they are willing to take small steps. This book might just prove out to be the millennial path to success.

About the Author

Jeremy Kho is a millennial in his early 30s. He is an individual investor, a self-published author, an Engineer by day & online marketer by night. He had started his financial journey and investing in his early 20s, where he had been sharing info and advice in his website: Stress Proof Your Money, He hopes to spread out the message, that with correct money mindset, along with the knowledge and tool, everyone could meet their goals and dreams, and live a Rich Life.

Book Order and Download: https://www.amazon.com/dp/B078PNS4TT

For more information about The Invested Millennial, please visit

https://stressproofyourmoney.com/

Source:
Email:***@stressproofyourmoney.com Email Verified
