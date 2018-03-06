Maserati chooses 88th Geneva Motor Show for European premiere of Ghibli, Quattroporte and Levante Ner

Amman, Jordan (March 2018) – Maserati unveils the Ghibli, Quattroporte and Levante in captivating "total black" at the 88th Geneva Motor Show. Black is synonymous with elegance

-- but also with extreme sportiness, so it perfectly captures the dual personality inherent in the Maserati DNA. From this concept, Nerissimo was born − a special edition of Maserati cars that emphasises their assertive sporting prowess and high-performance capabilities.Designed for the Ghibli, Quattroporte and Levante − and available in GranSport trims − the Nerissimo Edition envelops each car in black. The exteriors of the three cars stand out thanks to seductive, deep black body paint. This is combined with a contrasting Black Chrome trim on the upper part of the grille frame and the Trident, the side air vents, the boot, and the iconic Maserati badging on the C-pillars and at the rear. The grille bars, door handles, exhaust tips and window trim, meanwhile, are in an exclusive black finish.For the Ghibli and Quattroporte, a dark finish on the LED headlights and a choice of either 20" Urano or 21" Titano alloy wheels – both in glossy black – complete the picture.The Levante offers additional features such as front and rear underbody protection and black fog light rings. It is available with a choice of 20" Nereo, 20" Efesto or 21" Anteo alloy wheels – all in dark finishes.As for the interior, the Ghibli sports sedan is fitted out with heated front and rear Sport seats, a heated sport steering wheel and Dark Mirror interior finishing − although Black Piano and Carbon fibre trims are also available. Tinted windows and a power rear sunblind are additional features. The flagship Quattroporte executive sedan can be finished in either Black Piano or Carbon fibre trims. It is equipped with tinted windows and a rear-view camera with dynamic gridlines, and also adds the practicality of a power boot lid, the HomeLink system and Keyless Entry extended to include the rear doors. The Levante SUV features heated front and rear Sport seats, four-zone automatic climate control, power foot pedals and the Easy Entry system.The Marque of the Trident's other models will also be present in Geneva in a variety of trims and colours. This includes a Ghibli S Q4 GranLusso Bianco Alpi with 20" Urano Diamond wheels, polished aluminium brake calipers, a luxuriously elegant Ermenegildo Zegna silk interior with red leather, 100% natural fibre Mulberry silk inserts and a high-quality Ebony trim. The Quattroporte S Q4 GranLusso is presented in Blu Passione, with 21" Titano wheels and black brake calipers. The exquisite beige leather interior with wooden inserts perfectly matches the exterior, and the two rear seats ensure maximum comfort for executive use. The sports cars are represented by the GranCabrio MC. Painted in Bianco Birdcage, the cabriolet features 20" wheels, black brake calipers, a leather and Alcantara interior, and contrasting white stitching that embellishes the passenger compartment. The carbon detail also reinforces the car's strong racing look.The 2018 Maserati range has been thoroughly overhauled. All five models, including the GranTurismo and GranCabrio, have been significantly restyled, with new features also added.In line with the new range strategy, the most significant updates for the Ghibli and Levante MY18 relate to the introduction of the GranLusso and GranSport trims, which initially were only available fsbdt with the Quattroporte. The GranLusso is an expression of exclusive, refined luxury – made clear with the Ermenegildo Zegna silk or fine-grain stretched leather interiors – while the GranSport was designed to add an extra sporting dimension to the car.The Ghibli is the highest-selling car in Maserati history, with over 84.200 models delivered since 2013. The MY18 has Adaptive full LED Matrix headlights with "Glare Free" technology, developed in collaboration with Magneti Marelli Automotive Lighting. The Quattroporte MY18 has also introduced Adaptive full LED headlights on all trims, with standard L-shape"Glare Free" technology that provides longer-lasting, more natural light with substantially improved visibility compared to Bi-Xenon technology.A particular highlight from among the important technical innovations is Electric Power Steering (EPS). This facilitates the active functions of the new Advanced Driving Assistance Systems (ADAS), which include Highway Assist (HAS), Lane Keeping Assist (LKA), Active Blind Spot Assist (ABSA) and Traffic Sign Recognition (TSR). EPS has replaced hydraulic steering on the two Maserati sedans and on the Levante, improving the cars' handling and comfort, while maintaining the excellent manoeuvrability typical of every Maserati.There is no end in sight for the success of the Quattroporte, with the MY18 once again confirming its place at the apex of the flagship sedan segment.In 2016, the launch of the Levante − the first SUV produced by Maserati in its 100-year history − represented a turning point for the Marque of the Trident as it entered the largest segment in the global luxury automotive market. In Geneva, Maserati is showcasing the Levante MY18, which has adopted EPS for an even more exciting driving experience, both on and off the road.The "Maserati of SUVs" was designed to excite sports car enthusiasts, and it accomplishes this goal with its extensive use of lightweight materials, ideal 50:50 weight distribution and the lowest centre of gravity in the segment. The Levante boasts incomparable agility in the luxury SUV segment, as well as extraordinary comfort on rough terrain and excellent road-holding on low-grip surfaces.Adaptive full LED headlights are another stand-out feature of Levante. An additional element characterizes this model to provide the best customization and exclusivity options. The Maserati Genuine Accessories range introduces for the very first time an exclusively designed 21-inch wheel rim Eracle. It will be available from March in matt grey colour with diamond trim that enriches the captivating design.