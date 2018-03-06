24th Edition of the Dead Sea Ultra Marathon Sponsored By LG Electronics

Run Jordan commenced its preparations for its first main event for 2018, the LG Dead Sea Ultra Marathon, set to take place on the 13th of April, in partnership with Amman Greater Municipality and LG Electronics as the title sponsor.

--Run Jordan commenced its preparations for its first main event for 2018, the LG Dead Sea Ultra Marathon, set to take place on the 13of April, in partnership with Amman Greater Municipality and LG Electronics as the title sponsor.Through their long term partnership with Run Jordan; LG Electronics has been a major supporter of the Ultra Marathon for the past twenty two years, as the company started its successful partnership journey in 1993. Moreover, LG has previously signed a MoU with Run Jordan to further staple its commitment to the Dead Sea Ultra Marathon until 2021.The LG Dead Sea Ultra Marathon is held under the patronage of HRH Prince Firas Bin Raad, Chairman of Run Jordan in an effort to generate funds and support Run Jordan's charitable activities and local NGOs. LG, the official marathon sponsor, is also committed to supporting this social athletic event annually, to help Run Jordan in achieving its goals in attracting professional runners from around the world and placing Jordan on the international sports map, whether it being in financial support or offering prizes for the winners, and much more.From his end, Managing Director of LG Electronics Levant, Mr. Hong Ju Jeon, expressed fsbdt LG's pride and enthusiasm to sponsor the Dead Sea Ultra Marathon, saying: "We, at LG Electronics, count ourselves as part of the marathon's family, as this year represents our 22year of commitment in sponsoring this valuable sporting event in Jordan. This signifies LG's positive contribution towards the local society, and the company's support in encouraging athletic activities, and healthy lifestyles."From her side, Ms. Lina El-Kurd, General Manager of Run Jordan said: "We're thrilled to renew our partnership with LG as the main sponsor for the Dead Sea Ultra Marathon, and we appreciate their efforts in helping the local communities and supporting Run Jordan in spreading the culture of a healthy lifestyle in the Kingdom.""This year, we've made a number of changes to enhance the participants' experience, as we opted to alter the race route for the Ultra Marathon 50km and the 21km race; where the two races will start at the same time, ending the race at the same starting point (Amman Tourist Beach). In addition to many logistic improvements to strengthen Jordan's position on the international sporting events map." added El-Kurd.The Marathon is expected to attract a huge international and local participation in the different categories, accommodating different ages, and different abilities, from amateurs, to professionals - the Ultra Marathon (50 km), 21 km, in addition to 10 km, and the 4.2 km race for children that will take place on the 6th of April at the King Hussein Park. Run Jordan will announce the opening of the registration later on.