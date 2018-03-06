Ad2brand Media Private Limited joins hand with Trust Marketing (Tituprint.com)

Trust Marketing (Tituprint.com) India's leading Online Customized Printing Solution Provider appoints Ad2brand Media Private Limited., Dubai (www.ad2brand.com) as a strategic Digital Marketing Partner for PAN India

-- Earlier this month, Indian e-Commerce Giant Trust Marketing (Tituprint.com)and International Digital Agency - Ad2brand Media Private Limited., Pune joined hands in the form of a strategic collaboration, for extending Trust Marketing (Tituprint.com)'s Digital Market reach.India is the fastest growing e-Commerce sector worldwide. Trust Marketing 's platform Tituprint.com, connects international freelancers / graphic designers / students with this great potential of consumers looking for customized products online. Tituprint.com is eager to take full competitive advantage of the opportunity and with Ad2brand's expertise to take the next step in its digital expansion.Ad2brand offers a unique model, with a senior management team comprised of top level executives from Fortune 500 companies, complemented by a global team. The newly signed partnership will focus on Tituprint.com 's digital strategies and implementations, including digital marketing and e-Commerce.Ad2brand' director Kaushal Bajaj is sure that Ad2brand will positively impact on their new customer growth numbers. "We have extensive experience in taking MNCs around the globe leverage their e-Commerce outlook. We have experience with many different e-Commerce platforms and we excel in digital marketing. Our background will certainly help to meet Tituprint's expectations."Ad2brand will help Tituprint implement Google Analytics 360 Suite in order to organize and analyse the enormous treasure of data coming from the users. Using these data, they will support Trust marketing with Ad2brnads' own Google Shopping tool and Search Engine Advertising campaigns.This international partnership is an important step in expanding both companies' international fsbdt business. It will strengthen Tituprint's competitive position towards similar platforms trying to get a foothold in the Rest of India. Tituprint's Head of Marketing Mr. Vikram Singh, takes a big leap by outsourcing his digital marketing. "We think that this alliance will helps us grow and understand our consumers' needs, so that we can give them the best shopping experience possible."Ad2brand will also benefit from this new partnership, as it allows them to expand their presence in Northern India and further establish their global reach.Contact details Ad2brand: Kaushal Bajaj, DirectorEmail: kaushal@ad2brand.comPhone: +91 9970829392Website: www.ad2brand.comContact details Trust marketing: Mr. Aruun Goyal, Management teamEmail: arun.goyal@trustmarketing.inWebsite: www.tituprint.com