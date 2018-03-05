News By Tag
Wild West Conference Cup Champions Open League Play
Coach Ian Hill said this to say, "Redding is a strong Club coming into the UPSL, we know that they will be a tough, tough side to beat at home. We will need to play our best game of the season to get the win."
All member teams of the UPSL are required to livestream fsbdt their home matches in order to be compliant with the Tier 1 requirements of the United States Amateur Soccer Association. WNFC will be livestreaming all home matches and will either livestream matches on the road or will share the link from the home club.
Tonight's match will be live-streamed by the Redding Royals. The match can be watched at https://mycujoo.tv/
