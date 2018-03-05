Author and Former SVU Detective to Speak at CrimeCon with Nancy Grace

Spread the Word

-- He was friends with Jeffrey Dahmer and later, as a police officer, was the negotiator and arresting officer of The Clairemont Killer, a serial killer featured on the hit television show, America's Most Wanted®.Steven David Lampley, a true crime author and former undercover SVU detective, will be speaking at the 2018 CrimeCom in Nashville, Tennessee, with such notables as Nancy Grace, Ashleigh Banfield (HLN, CNN), Jim Clemente (Producer Criminal Minds and Quantico), Lisa Zambetti (Criminal Minds), Jim Fitzgerald (FBI profiler and special agent responsible for the apprehension of the Unibomber), John Kim (Creator of First 48), and others. Steven will be presenting How to Catch a Liar to the second annual CrimeCon in NashvilleCrimeCon is in it's second year and is national true crime convention for those who want to do more that watch the news. Attendees get the opportunity to meet the key players in big fsbdt cases, learn how detectives, investigators, and attorneys work, and are the first to see new true crime and forensic documentaries and films.Steven was part of some high profile cases with some of the media coverage seen on TruTV® (Murder in the Afternoon), Investigation Discovery® (Unusual Suspects), Discovery Channel® (New Detectives), and covered by The New York Times®, The Los Angeles Times®, San Diego Union-Tribune®, The Gadsden Times®, and the Washington Post®.Steven remarked, "It's truly an honor to be sharing the speaking event with such personalities as Nancy Grace and others. CrimeCon is an amazing immersive event for those who attend."Steven has authored Outside Your Door, (with a foreword by former Alabama Attorney General Troy King) a collection of true crime cases and stories right from his police career. Included in his book are stories about his arrest of the serial killer, The Clairemont Killer, his friendship with Jeffrey Dahmer, his undercover arrest of a Fugitive from Justice on Canada's Most Wanted, and a host of other true crime stories.His other books include Inside the Mind of a Serial Killer, How to Catch a Liar, and True Crime Facts You May Not Know. Steven has a fifth book to be released March 31, 2018, entitled The Dahmer Book.