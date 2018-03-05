Silk Flowers By Jean Honored for Excellence in 10th Annual WeddingWire Couples' Choice Awards

New Bern, NC – Silk Flowers By Jean today announced its recognition as a winner of the esteemed 2018 WeddingWire Couples' Choice AwardⓇ for Floral Design Services 5 Years in A Row {2014, 2015, 2016, 2017, 2018}

-- Silk Flowers By Jean was recognized as a recipient solely based on reviews from newlyweds and their experiences working with them. Award-winning vendors are distinguished for the quality, quantity, consistency and timeliness of the reviews they have received from their past clients.Silk Flowers By Jean is thrilled to be one of the top Floral Design Professionals in Trentwoods, NC on WeddingWire for the 5th consecutive year. We are very thankful to God, and to all of our beautiful couples, families and customers, without them our business would not be possible. I am especially thankful to my family; my mom for daily inspiration, Hannah for working so hard on creations and holding down the fort, and my husband for being the glue, this company would not be possible without you three :)Silk Flowers By Jean specializes in Creating Exquisite Silk & Real Touch Artificial Floral Wedding Packages, Designs & Decor.Our Award Winning Floral Designs are Featured in The Knot, Tinted Weddings, The Perfect Palette, Love & Lavendar, Afloral, Huffington Post, fsbdt Raleigh Calligraphy Blog, Bride.com, Bride Access, and numerous others, we ship daily in the US & Internationally.We are so grateful to all of Our amazing Wedding Parties for allowing us to be a small part of their joyous event! Silk Flowers By Jean TeamFor more information about Silk Flowers By Jean, please visit us at www.SilkFlowersByJean.comTo learn more about the WeddingWire Couples' Choice Awards, please visit WeddingWire