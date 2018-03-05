KamerFEST Launches New Competition

1contest

-- KamerFEST, in partnership with 237Showbiz, officially announces a new contest called the KamerFEST Fan Pick.4 Artists get to compete for a chance to join the, as of yet, unannounced Lineup of Performers, scheduled to perform at KamerFEST 2018. The public will vote for it's choice, and the artist with the most votes gets to join us in Atlanta, this September.Artists who have been selected for this contest are:and fsbdtVoting ends 31st of March, 2018. You can vote at https://www.kamerfest.com/contest.html: KamerFest is a Cultural Weekend-long Event, that aims to help expose Cameroonian Urban Music to the world and help generate international exposure for the hottest Cameroonian Urban Musical Acts. KamerFEST was created by DB Bryant, a US-based Cameroonian Womanpreneur. DB Bryant is the Founder and CEO of LUX, an International Company, which has branches in Atlanta, London and a newly formed African branch, LUX AfricaWebsite: www.kamerfest.comFacebook: www.facebook.com/kamerfestUSAInstagram: www.instagram.com/kamerfest