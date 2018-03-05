News By Tag
KamerFEST Launches New Competition
4 Artists get to compete for a chance to join the, as of yet, unannounced Lineup of Performers, scheduled to perform at KamerFEST 2018. The public will vote for it's choice, and the artist with the most votes gets to join us in Atlanta, this September.
Artists who have been selected for this contest are: Young Holiday, Wan Shey, Blueprint Hakeem, and fsbdt Crispy.
Voting ends 31st of March, 2018. You can vote at https://www.kamerfest.com/
About KamerFEST: KamerFest is a Cultural Weekend-long Event, that aims to help expose Cameroonian Urban Music to the world and help generate international exposure for the hottest Cameroonian Urban Musical Acts. KamerFEST was created by DB Bryant, a US-based Cameroonian Womanpreneur. DB Bryant is the Founder and CEO of LUX, an International Company, which has branches in Atlanta, London and a newly formed African branch, LUX Africa
Website: www.kamerfest.com
Facebook: www.facebook.com/
Instagram: www.instagram.com/
