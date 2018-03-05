 
News By Tag
* Concert
* Atlanta
* Music
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Music
* More Industries...
News By Place
* Atlanta
  Georgia
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





March 2018
SuSaFrThWeTuMo
111098765


KamerFEST Launches New Competition

 
 
1contest
1contest
ATLANTA - March 10, 2018 - PRLog -- KamerFEST, in partnership with 237Showbiz, officially announces a new contest called the KamerFEST Fan Pick.

4 Artists get to compete for a chance to join the, as of yet, unannounced Lineup of Performers, scheduled to perform at KamerFEST 2018. The public will vote for it's choice, and the artist with the most votes gets to join us in Atlanta, this September.

Artists who have been selected for this contest are: Young Holiday, Wan Shey, Blueprint Hakeem, and fsbdt Crispy.

Voting ends 31st of March, 2018. You can vote at https://www.kamerfest.com/contest.html


About KamerFEST: KamerFest is a Cultural Weekend-long Event, that aims to help expose Cameroonian Urban Music to the world and help generate international exposure for the hottest Cameroonian Urban Musical Acts. KamerFEST was created by DB Bryant, a US-based Cameroonian Womanpreneur. DB Bryant is the Founder and CEO of LUX, an International Company, which has branches in Atlanta, London and a newly formed African branch, LUX Africa


Visit Us:
Website: www.kamerfest.com
Facebook: www.facebook.com/kamerfestUSA
Instagram: www.instagram.com/kamerfest

Contact
Press Office
***@lux-atlanta.com
End
Source:LUX Atlanta LC
Email:***@lux-atlanta.com Email Verified
Tags:Concert, Atlanta, Music
Industry:Music
Location:Atlanta - Georgia - United States
Subject:Features
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Trending News
Top Daily News
Top Weekly News

Top Daily News
Top Weekly News
PTC News

Mar 10, 2018 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share