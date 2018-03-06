KPMF's Music for the Mind Concert Series Presents Legendary Pianist David Crohan at CityPlace

David Crohan with his guide dog

-- Kretzer Piano Music Foundation'sMUSIC FOR THE MIND Concert SeriesTo Present Legendary Pianist David CrohanAt the Harriet Himmel Theater at CityPlaceTuesday, March 20, at 7 pmConcert will Benefit Lighthouse for the Blind of the Palm Beaches(West Palm Beach, FL – March 1, 2018) The Kretzer Piano Music Foundation's popular MUSIC FOR THE MIND concert series will return on Tuesday, March 20, with the legendary pianist David Crohan. The joyous musical event will be held at 7 pm, in the Harriet Himmel Theatre at CityPlace in West Palm Beach.All proceeds from the concert will benefit children's programs of Lighthouse for the Blind of the Palm Beaches, which offers services and year-round activities for babies and children who are blind or visually impaired.Without sight since infancy, Crohan earned a master's degree in performance and an artist's diploma from the New England Conservatory of Music and became a world-renowned wizard at the piano. His uncanny talent, wit and versatility make him the consummate entertainer. As one of the most versatile pianists performing today, Crohan crosses the traditional boundaries between classical and jazz music with ease and sophistication. His performances have aroused admiration throughout the country.He has performed for Billy Joel, James Taylor, Carly Simon, four United States First Ladies, Rose Kennedy's 100th birthday and now regularly holds his audience spellbound at Café L'Europe in Palm Beach.At MUSIC FOR THE MIND, Crohan will be performing an entertaining and inspirational tribute to his dear friend, the legendary American traditional pop and big band singer, actor, radio and television presenter, and entertainer Vic Damone, who recently passed away. Crohan will be accepting audience requests, as he weaves into the concert his personal story about growing up as a child with blindness."The KRETZER KIDS are an extraordinarily talented group of middle and high school students that perform over 50 concerts a year in nursing homes, assisted living facilities, and children's hospitals throughout our community," says Kathi Kretzer, founder of the Kretzer Piano Music Foundation (KPMF).General admission tickets to attend this MUSIC FOR THE MIND concert are $10 for the 7-9 pm show. Guests also have the option to meet Crohan during a special VIP cocktail reception 6-7 pm. The VIP reception includes wine, light hors d'oeuvres and premier seating for $50 per person.How to Get Tickets for this MUSIC FOR THE MIND:For tickets or sponsorship opportunities, please visit www.lighthousepalmbeaches.org/events, or contact Dara Zaintz, Director of Development at the Lighthouse, at (561) 586-5600 or marketing@lighthousepalmbeaches.org.About Lighthouse for the Blind of the Palm Beaches:For more than 70 years, Lighthouse for the Blind of the Palm Beaches has been providing direct education and rehabilitation services to people who are blind or visually impaired in Palm Beach, Martin, St. Lucie, Indian River and Okeechobee counties. The private, nonprofit organization is the only one of its kind based in West Palm Beach, FL. The Lighthouse assists persons with visual impairments to develop their capabilities to the fullest and to utilize them in the pursuits of life which are the right and privilege of all.About fsbdt the Kretzer Piano Music Foundation:KPMF is a non-profit organization dedicated to bringing the gift of music to children and seniors. "We are passionate about music being a part of every child's life and the Foundation provides performance opportunities so young artists can share their talents with others," says founder Kathi Kretzer.In addition to awarding scholarships for music lessons and donating pianos to disadvantaged children and local children's charities, KPMF's popular programs include:+ The KRETZER KIDS, gifted young people who have performed over 60 concerts annually for 16 years in nursing homes, assisted living facilities, community events and at children's hospitals.+ The Music for the Mind concert series presented the third Tuesday of every month at CityPlace in West Palm Beach. These concerts feature various musical groups from our area. Beginning in 2002, Music for the Mind has provided more than 12,000 young musicians the opportunity to perform while raising over $650,000 to help promote music in our schools and community.+ The Keyboards for Kids group piano classes were given to underprivileged children at Adopt-a-Family, the Boys and Girls Club and the Center for Creative Education.+ The headline-grabbing Keys to the Cities campaign placed 18 whimsically painted pianos in public spots from Jupiter to Delray Beach (and winner of the 2014 Bernays Award for Best Special Event from the Gold Coast PR Council). Afterwards, the pianos were donated to worthy local nonprofit organizations, including Adopt-a-Family, Quantum House, Children's Hospital at St. Mary's, Grandma's Place, Lighthouse for the Blind, Opportunity, Inc., Palms West Pediatric Oncology, Salvation Army and the YWCA, where they continue to brighten lives.+ The PHYSICIANS TALENT SHOWCASE concerts held for five years featured a group of talented medical doctors and raised funds for local children's charities and music education.For more information about KPMF, please visit www.kretzerpiano.com/KPMF.Available for Interview:Jessica Winter, Director of MarketingLighthouse for the Blind of the Palm Beaches(561) 566-5600, est. 3221 (Office)(202) 351-1877 (Mobile)jwinter@gulfstreamgoodwill.orgKathi KretzerKretzer Piano Music Foundation561.748.0036kkretzer@kretzerpiano.com