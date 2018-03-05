News By Tag
New Book with a New Vision for Big Data is Launched at the South by Southwest Interactive Conferenc
The new book "Data Brokers" will be presented at this week's South by Southwest Interactive conference (SxSWi). The official book launch event will happen at the "Big Data Austin" event this week.
Alejandro E. Perez, CEO of Data Stocks, Inc. has written a book that addresses these questions and paints a new vision for the industry.
In his book "Data Brokers: Your Data, $1,000,000 madness", a man with a heart and a $1,000,000 check is trying to stop Our Information Age from getting very dark and offering a better vision for all.
What would you do with a $1,000,000 check? Damian knows. Damian has a $1,000,000 check in his hands from his investors. He wrote the patent. He put his 10,000 hours. He is going to lead the Global Data Markets. He is going to pay you $20 to $40 a month for your data. But today, all he has to do is go to the bank. That's it.
Go to the bank and deposit that $1,000,000 check. That is his mission.
But in this trip to the bank, we see more to Damian. We journey to the wild heart of America. Together, we rethink our modern realities, experience the contemporary horrors that we hide from, and perhaps enjoy a beautiful romance or two.
"Data Brokers" was published this month and will be presented at this week's South by Southwest Interactive conference (SxSWi). The official book launch event will happen concurrently with the "Big Data Austin" event this Saturday, March 10 at the Capital Factory in Austin, TX.
Alejandro E. Perez is a technology expert with over 15 years of fsbdt experience in the technology industry. He has planned and managed over 37 different products, projects and operations across multiple technology corporations and software startups. He is the CEO of Data Stocks, Inc. a Big Data Stock Market of Consumer Data that turns consumer devices into money-making machines for customers via focus groups, "Aggregate" Data Sales, and Relevant Advising. Alejandro is the listed patent inventor of the Data Stocks system and the Method, System, and Apparatus for Managing Focus Groups.
Data Stocks Inc. is an innovative platform that transforms individuals into focus groups in order to view real consumer behavior and deliver instant feedback. To the normal user, you can say that this is a "Money App". "For the first time in history uses can negotiate the value of their data at the push of a button" said Alejandro, "which allows them to convert data into money". "Everything is science fiction until it becomes science. Yesterday, Individual Data Brokering was science fiction, today it is science."
For businesses in the "Information Age", Data Stocks Inc. can get the data that they want in order to produce the information they need to survive and strive in this new era. The problem is that current data collection methods are obsolete, costly, inaccurate, unwanted, and unethical. To the point that is data markets are a black market. As a result, 65% of Americans are skeptical about corporations using their information, produce less 16% response rate for external surveys and interviews, and 84% want control over their data.
Register here to attend book launch event: https://www.eventbrite.com/
The book "Data Brokers" can be now be purchased at this link https://www.amazon.com/
Data Stocks is currently running a Kickstarter campaign that can be found at this link: https://www.kickstarter.com/
More information on Data Stocks, Inc. can be found at their website
https://www.datastocksinc.com/
