MUMBAI, India - March 10, 2018 - PRLog -- Mumbai, March 9th, 2018 - On the occasion of the French president visit to India on 10th to 12th March.

18 French companies, accompanied by Agency Business France, have been selected to join the President's visit. The Lyra group one of the leader in securing payments in e-commerce and proximity, is a part of this delegation.

Present in India for more than 10 years now, Lyra currently has 60 employees in India successfully working with major banks across the country. Beyond the recognition of its development growth in India, this trip is an opportunity for Lyra to strengthen its network and its activities.

"We are very proud to participate in this delegation that will accompany the President of the Republic France. This visit represents a unique opportunity to access key contacts, to boost our business and highlight our Indian "Success Story", says Christophe Mariette, Associate Director of Lyra Group and Chairman of Lyra India.

India is a very dynamic and innovative market with 7.6% growth per year, India is among the top 10 largest economies and is a true driver of global growth. The structuring of its market, especially around services and industry has the ease to do business which makes the country more and more attractive for international companies.

In the payment sector, many changes are taking place boosting to the economic growth. The vast demonetization plan launched in November 2016 has increased the use of bank cards across the country and has led to more fsbdt technological advances, with a strong appetite for new mobile uses.

"Lyra is one of 400 French companies that have believed in the growth of the Indian market and chose to set up full-fledged operations in India," says Rajesh Desai CEO and Director Lyra India. Today, our ambition in this highly dynamic market is to expand significantly and we are currently strengthening our Indian team to support our aggressive plans of offering highly advanced solutions in the payment space.

http://www.lyra-network.com/
