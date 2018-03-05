The Bayside St Patricks Day Parade will Debut its First Annual Parade on Saturday, March 24th

End

-- The Bayside St Patrick's Day Parade Committee holds its first annual parade on Bell Boulevard on Saturday, March 24th. Holding the glorious honor of being the first Grand Marshal of this parade is Bayside Native and NYPD PBA President Patrick Lynch. Lynch is accompanied by his prestigious aides: Fr. Bob Whelan (OLBS), Mary McCauley, Frank Talty, Francis Mcloughlin, and Jeff Reinhart."The parade committee has done outstanding work in the past several months preparing for this first ever St. Patrick's Day Parade in Bayside." said Chairman Kieran Mahoney "From the first fundraiser in early October, we have received an overwhelming and exciting amount of community support along with our local elected officials. This has been a thought in people's minds for decades and we're finally able to make it happen."Everyone is invited to the full day of festivities, memories, and cherished moments. fsbdt The day starts at 8 am with a Mass at Sacred Heart Church, followed by the official parade step off at 10 am at 36th Ave. and Bell Blvd. From there on, we will March and create lasting memories for everyone who wants to celebrate this amazing day. We truly hope you will join us for a fun day, honoring St. Patrick's Day. "We look forward to seeing everyone along the route showing their Irish spirit!"